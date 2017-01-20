About this Course

2,145 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Library of Integrated Network-based Cellular Signatures (LINCS) Program Overview

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings
26 minutes to complete

Metadata and Ontologies

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min)
29 minutes to complete

Serving Data with APIs

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
2

Week 2

24 minutes to complete

Bioinformatics Pipelines

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 14 min)
1 hour to complete

The Harmonizome

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3

Week 3

29 minutes to complete

Data Normalization

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)
1 hour to complete

Data Clustering

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min)
1 hour to complete

Midterm Exam

1 hour to complete
Week
4

Week 4

29 minutes to complete

Enrichment Analysis

29 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min)
1 hour to complete

Machine Learning

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BIG DATA SCIENCE WITH THE BD2K-LINCS DATA COORDINATION AND INTEGRATION CENTER

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder