Avi Ma’ayan, PhD

Director, Mount Sinai Center for Bioinformatics

Avi Ma’ayan PhD is a Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the Department of Pharmacological Sciences and Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Bioinformatics. Dr. Ma’ayan is also Principal Investigator of the NIH-funded BD2K-LINCS Data Coordination and Integration Center (DCIC), and the Mount Sinai Knowledge Management Center (KMC) for Illuminating the Druggable Genome (IDG). Dr. Ma'ayan's interests are in applying graph theory algorithms, machine learning, dynamical modeling, and visualization methods for integrating -omics datasets collected from mammalian sources to better understand biological regulation at a global scale.

For more information, please visit the Ma’ayan Laboratory website: http://labs.icahn.mssm.edu/maayanlab/.

Network Analysis in Systems Biology

Big Data Science with the BD2K-LINCS Data Coordination and Integration Center

