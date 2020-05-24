SM
Aug 17, 2021
That was quit different manner of course in means of quizzes but much informative and great for basic learner specially coursera provide help to cross and understand the language barrior distance
JS
Feb 10, 2020
Advanced technical course. Please also help design courses regarding bioinformatics concepts, applications and tools needed for biology students. Thank you.
By Jessica M•
May 24, 2020
The course was overall good, but seems to be aimed more towards students with a background in computer science rather than biology - the parts on algorithms were fairly in depth (for me at least) whereas the genetics/biological aspect was quite basic. It was good for learning about how the algorithms actually work, the methods behind them, but didn't have a very practical aspect.
Also, some of the links in the quizzes and exams don't work, making it difficult to complete the questions well.
By Wambui K•
Dec 16, 2018
The course has given me a great way to learn Bioinformatics. I especially loved the mode of teaching and the case studies.
By Janani S•
Feb 11, 2020
Advanced technical course. Please also help design courses regarding bioinformatics concepts, applications and tools needed for biology students. Thank you.
By Juliana P•
Jan 14, 2020
Great course! It would be nicer if the questions with multiple answers had less choices. Some of them are not clear.
By Jurat S•
Sep 13, 2016
great course for bioinformatic lovers
By Ling L•
Oct 10, 2019
This course is extremely useful and has inspired me to continue to learn bioinformatics. Both context and practice presentation are concise and understandable.
By Zhu T•
Mar 7, 2018
this is a good course from china
By Николай С•
Apr 10, 2020
I'm glad that I have enrolled this MOOC. Several month ago I have remembered my school interest - a molecular genetics. I decided to search something about technical and biological aspect of the subject. And if biological aspects were covered by books, the tech - wasn't. So I was looking for an introduction to bioinformatics and choosing between several courses. I needed in wide overview of modern issues, sources (DBs and scientific journals) and problems. The course covers all of them (including some journals like jmb, which I read know). I resolved questions for my self and now, I am able to move next and deeper in specific question. it is "old school" long classic course, in my case it is ideal match.However, course is not support by anyone. The forum is dead (at least 3 yeas). Absolutely awful midterm and final exams. Their tasks are not covered by lectures, don't educated you. Some of them even out-of-date and can't solved (especially in final exam). So even after you guessing answer - you still don't understand why it is correct (forum is dead, remember?). The most number of sections has supplemental reading - reference to original papers, but course doesn't offer any access to the papers and not all of them could be found at sci-hub or exist in open access, so you are not able to read them (unless you a re ready to spend 10+ usd for each). Many supplemental videos are in chines with eng. subtitles with too high speed of speech, so you are not able to read it. Some of them it is recorded student presentations, don't think they were made for the course.
By Mo A•
May 15, 2020
I think its a very useful course and I definitely learnt a lot. They cover gene alignment, transcriptomics, identify potential databases/tools for searches too. However, the course is very theoretical and more angled towards computational specialists rather than pure biologists. It's a difficult balance to achieve admittedly.
By Carlos U P M•
May 20, 2020
Lectures consists of videos where the instructor just reads from a script, even repeating himself (literally the same sentence) and making strange pauses. This is for me the main drawback, that really kills the motivation of studying the subject. Many concepts used are not properly explained but otherwise assumed, so external documentation is somewhat essential if one wants to understand what is going on. Also when explaining certain methods (e.g. HMM), I missed the relation with the previous topics. Overall a very sloppy course with much room for improvement.
By Uzair M k•
Jun 8, 2020
The contents of the course are outdated and there were a lot of troubles understanding the accent and notions.
By Sufiyan M•
Aug 17, 2021
That was quit different manner of course in means of quizzes but much informative and great for basic learner specially coursera provide help to cross and understand the language barrior distance
By Amaradeepa S•
Aug 8, 2021
It was a very interesting course and opened up novel and new ways one can think for finding the predictable and the unpredictable properties.
By Oscar N N V•
Mar 7, 2019
Es un exelent curso y muy completo para todas las personas que queremos introducirnos hacia la bioinformatica
By Sajid A•
Aug 23, 2020
Very lengthy but worth the time spent on this as you dive in more detail as the weeks pass.
By 戚新明•
Sep 4, 2016
Informative!
By Nick•
Mar 3, 2016
挺不错的，讲得比较容易懂
By 孙仁凤•
Mar 23, 2020
很实用，很有帮助
By 陈思思•
Nov 26, 2017
很好，逻辑清晰。
By Jason Z•
May 3, 2018
the first part is very good for beginners but not so good in later parts
By Tieliang G•
Apr 27, 2022
This course focus more on the utilisation of the certain methods in bioinformatics rather than the theroy, algorithms and rationale. So in this case, to gain the necessary insight into all of these methods, reading the papers provided during the class is necessary. But anyway, this is a very useful course for me.
By Alejandro J G G•
Mar 16, 2022
Excellent course to start on the subject of bioinformatics associated with genetics. Very good explanations of the algorithms used by the most used software, as well as good use of the available databases .
By 刘诗博•
Aug 1, 2019
Perfect lesson givem by Peking University! It involves the advanced technology and databases for us to searching informations. This lesson will surely help me a lot in future study.
By Mansour S•
May 22, 2021
The course met all my expectations. The expanations of Prof. Liping Wei and Ge Gao were very clear. I was able to discover a lot of notions and methods on Bioinformatics.
By Eréndira d l F M•
Jun 24, 2021
Muy buen curso. Los examenes se pueden mejora en estructura.