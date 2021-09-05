Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding, Using, and Securing Crypto and Digital Assets by Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

4.7
stars
48 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This specialization offers the latest developments in blockchain technology through a highly engaging learning experience with animated video components and intuitive course flow to maximize your knowledge retention....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Understanding, Using, and Securing Crypto and Digital Assets

By Felix C

Sep 5, 2021

A​ precise and accessible course that provides the fundamental aspects of crypto asset management for finance professionals

By venkata k

Dec 4, 2021

T​he course coverage and exam is very nice and makes the learning proficient

By Erwin L

Nov 15, 2020

Comprehensive preparation in Crypto Assets Management

By Sachin S R

Nov 26, 2020

Thanks and Regards,

Sachin Shekhar R,

AppBootUp.com

By Sascha S

Dec 22, 2021

Somewhat old, but still fully valid.

By Gaurav L

Aug 16, 2021

WONDERFUL COURSE..

By Richard P G Z

Jan 11, 2022

.

By Joshua A

Feb 16, 2021

thoroughly entertaining course on the basics of blockchain.......I will surely wish to pursue further studies on blockchain on the back of the knowledge acquired from this course........

