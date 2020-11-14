This specialization offers the latest developments in blockchain technology through a highly engaging learning experience with animated video components and intuitive course flow to maximize your knowledge retention.
This course is part of the Introduction to Blockchain Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Blockchain — Understanding, Using, and Securing Crypto and Digital Assets
Comprehensive preparation in Crypto Assets Management
thoroughly entertaining course on the basics of blockchain.......I will surely wish to pursue further studies on blockchain on the back of the knowledge acquired from this course........
Thanks and Regards, Sachin Shekhar R,\n\nAppBootUp.com
The course coverage and exam is very nice and makes the learning proficient
This specialization focuses on demystifying the blockchain technology by helping you understand the foundational constructs, benefits and opportunities of blockchain technology. You will be prepared to weigh the risks and challenges as you consider implementing this technology within your organization.
