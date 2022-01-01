No prior experience required.
Introduction to Blockchain Specialization
Learn the power of blockchain and cryptoassets. Understand the foundational constructs, benefits and opportunities of blockchain technology.
Identify the core components of blockchain technology.
Understand the fundamentals of money/currency and its evolution from pre-cryptocurrency to digital/crypto-assets.
Identify the security attributes of the various wallet types.
Recall the importance of cryptocurrency security for accounting and finance professionals.
Learners will be challenged to apply the principles of money to a currency of their own choosing and compare that to the trajectory of bitcoin. They will also apply the disruptive capabilities of blockchain to new industries and existing financial functions to demonstrate how blockchain can simplify and improve existing business functions.
No prior experience required.
Blockchain Evolution and Technology Concepts
This specialization offers the latest developments in blockchain technology through a highly engaging learning experience with animated video components and intuitive course flow to maximize your knowledge retention.
Blockchain Opportunities Beyond Crypto Assets
This specialization offers the latest developments in blockchain technology through a highly engaging learning experience with animated video components and intuitive course flow to maximize your knowledge retention.
Understanding, Using, and Securing Crypto and Digital Assets
This specialization offers the latest developments in blockchain technology through a highly engaging learning experience with animated video components and intuitive course flow to maximize your knowledge retention.
