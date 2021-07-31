Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blue Prism Foundation Training by Blue Prism
About the Course
Blue Prism is the global leader in robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done by empowering businesses to automate time-intensive, mundane tasks and to help free-up their employees to be more creative and innovative.
In this course, Blue Prism Foundation Training provides a comprehensive introduction to all of the key concepts and activities associated with configuring a Blue Prism Process Solution.
It is also the principal activity on the Developer upskilling pathway, should learners wish to attain certified Developer status.
Over the course of 12 guided weeks you will learn how to build, test, publish and manage a Blue Prism process automation.
With a comprehensive learning experience ensured via our joint approach to delivery:
-The Coursera platform will provide you with instructions for each week in the form of video demos and activity sheets, which will also explain each of the technical concepts you will encounter
-You will then put this knowledge into practice, by building your own process automation within Blue Prism
-The training concludes with an extended exercise for consolidating your skills and with signposting to further learning
This course contains subtitles in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Spanish, French, Portuguese and German....
Top reviews
By David P
Jul 31, 2021
Excellent course! If you want to start to develop RPA projects using BP tools this is a good way. Feel free to contact me on Linkedin: David Pega - RPA Analyst.
By Rodrigo P M
Oct 20, 2021
Buen curso para aprender el funcionamiento y herramientas básicas de BP