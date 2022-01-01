Blue Prism is the global leader in robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done by empowering businesses to automate time-intensive, mundane tasks and to help free-up their employees to be more creative and innovative.
After completing this course you will have acquired all of the practical skills and knowledge required, to build an end-to-end Blue Prism Solution.
- intelligent automation
- robotic process automation
- Data Analysis
- Business Process
- rpa
Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.
This module covers the different methods that learners can access the Blue Prism Training Environment.
This module covers the basics of Blue Prism Processes, including Decision Stages, Calculation Stages, Data Items, and Process Validation.
This module provides an overview of the basic concepts and tools around Process Flow.
This module provides an introduction to inputs and outputs.
