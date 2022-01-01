About this Course

What you will learn

  • After completing this course you will have acquired all of the practical skills and knowledge required, to build an end-to-end Blue Prism Solution.

Skills you will gain

  • intelligent automation
  • robotic process automation
  • Data Analysis
  • Business Process
  • rpa
Offered by

Blue Prism

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Process Studio

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Process Flow

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Inputs and Outputs

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

