Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Your Freelancing Career Capstone by California Institute of the Arts
About the Course
As the final course in the Building Your Freelancing Career specialization, learners will build upon their fundamental skills from courses 1-4 to develop a fully fleshed out business plan, brand and financial model for their real freelancing business, or one they develop just for the purpose of determining whether or not they will be able to launch a new business venture. Once they have developed their plan, they will be able to submit them for peer review and completion of the specialization.
CalArtians who do not see a "Sponsored by CalArts" notice when enrolling are encouraged to access this course and the specialization by joining through the Coursera for CalArts program linked in the course/specialization FAQ....