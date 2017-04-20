GK
Aug 24, 2021
This course was full of amazing information. great video lectures, case studies, research, Great professors. I would love to take an advanced course in the same subject. Thank you so much Bravo
BB
Sep 4, 2020
All the videos had experts explaining the complexities associated with chemicals at all levels eloquently and wonderfully compiled information. This course has utilized my time really well.
By Meet P•
Apr 20, 2017
Thank you for giving me excellent information on Chemicals and Health. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you Johns Hopkins University and coursera.
By Jessica L•
Apr 26, 2018
To really get the most out of this course, students must read and review previous lectures. It is easy to get work done without actually learning the material. This course is very interesting and taught me how to look at toxicity.
By Asma A•
Sep 30, 2019
Overall ,it is very excellent course about health and chemicals , too much of knowledge about environment and chemicals and how they affects the human health and all other after effects .
By Carlo•
May 30, 2017
The individual lectures are well-structured, clear and the lecturers put the media to good use. The course as a whole, however, is very heterogeneous. Having a separate speaker for each topic is nice because you get to attend a lecture from someone who is high specialized in the topic she is lecturing about. However, if the coordination between the speaker is not well managed it leads to a lot of heterogeneity, which, again, is the case here (different speakers don't expect the same level of prior knowledge from their students, they cover some of the same material, they don't connect what they have said to what the other speakers have said...)
I would add that it is irritating to follow a course where the speakers just assume that the attendees are all Americans. Wake up! There are people from all over the world on Coursera! Moreover, I don't mind following a course on Chemicals and Health in the US but it should be clearly stated in the info on the course.
By Greg S•
Jul 13, 2020
Course material and presentation was very detailed and informative. The wide-variety of speakers for different topics kept the course stimulating and interesting.
The only criticism I have is in regards to the Peer-Reviewed Assignments. There was a large number of individuals who plagiarized their answers for all peer-reviewed assignments. There needs to be a better way to moderate submissions other than peer-review alone. I do not feel comfortable with the fact that the grades I was receiving on those assignments were a direct result of feedback from individuals who clearly did not care enough to learn the material and had little to no academic integrity.
By Cindy P G•
Dec 31, 2019
I took this course to see if I might be interested in public health.This course has lectures from a variety of professionals in the field, not just professors. I found it very useful and insightful. It also introduces terminology to better explain how chemicals effect our body. I have zero biology background, but I could understand and learn from this course.
By Chatti V N R•
Jun 11, 2020
Excellent way of presenting the material.
Simple to understand.
But one suggestion: videos are little lengthier, you may plz look into making shorter videos as tge content is in-depth
By Aminata G•
Nov 30, 2016
Nice understanding and structured course. It has strongly deepened my knowledge on health outcomes of chemicals.
By Sumukh S S•
Jul 22, 2020
By robbie m•
Jul 27, 2020
i love when professors break words and meaning down, and the professor was excellent in this regard. i have taken a lot of medical and science classes in the last few years. This is the most incredible learning experience that I have ever had. igive the kudos to the professors that are teaching and the school John Hopkins. you got it going on!
By Nimra I•
May 20, 2019
Very nice and very informative course.. I didn't know before this course about chemicals.. Now I have knowledge regarding chemicals.. Assignment lectures are very good.. Teachers are very good in explanation..
By Blessing T•
May 13, 2020
Excellent course. Meanwhile, I will suggest a fractional input of the moderators or tutors in the assessment process.
By Suyeon K•
May 25, 2019
Very informative but videos can be very long
By Elyss B•
Oct 29, 2020
This is a very good course especially on the field concerning nutrition, chemistry, exposure assessment, and for general knowledge. I have gained enough information to apply to researches on food safety. To the resource person: Thank you for sharing your knowledge and expertise on the field of chemicals and health.
By Nurdan O•
Feb 13, 2017
Course is well organized and very good presented. You can feel the pre-work behind. Lecturers take their job very seriously. Examinations and peer review assignments lead to review what you've learnt and better understanding. Thanks to all efforts.
By Lyubomira V•
Aug 22, 2016
Interesting and clearly presented course. Easy to follow with good explanations and various examples. I have learnt lots of new things. Now my own understandings of a safe environment have developed and I am more cautious. Great job! Thanks
By Bhavya B•
Sep 5, 2020
By Tom B•
Jun 11, 2020
Well structured, easy to follow, knowledge gained allowed for quizzes and assignments to be answered fully. I feel like I've come away with a good foundation for toxicology.
By Micheal O M•
Nov 1, 2019
It's an eyes opening and enriching course. So many important issues and their solutions were discussed in detail. Thank you Johns Hopkins University and Coursera.
By Natalie E•
Feb 14, 2020
I thought the description of the course was very interesting and the first couple of week's worth of content was great, but it became very US centric and considering I sit in the EU it was not really all that relevant. I know the EU is different in its regulations and I think it would have been better not to focus on one country. I would say I got a lot from the first couple of weeks, but after that it was disappointing.
By Mark•
May 26, 2017
Barebones course, needs more information of chemicals themselves rather than chemical&health POLICY...still informative though; earns an extra star (3 stars) for having thorough assignments & quizzes
By Felipe T•
Aug 10, 2020
This course helped me in understanding and getting more familiarized with legislations and regulations for chemical exposure in the United States. Although many of these do not apply in my country, they can be of great help in trying to see their validations. The presentation of different specialists is also very motivating.
Maybe the only drawback I could do to the course is that the most important evaluation is peer-assigned, since the evaluation is subjective and some people do not apply the metrics as they were desired (in my case, I received no points in an answer even though I mentioned and described the concept that was expected, and some corrections did not leave me satisfied according to their feedback, which was more like a pat in the back than something of use).
I will be looking forward to more courses like these.
By Vidhi D•
Jul 20, 2020
The course introduced the concepts of chemicals and toxicology with respect to public health very well. The insights offered by various professionals into their fields of specialization were very helpful.
One thing I would like to add, is the fact that some people grade peer reviewed assignments unfairly. Whether they genuinely do not understand the language used, or if it is straight out of malice or ignorance beats me. Although I had fun completing the writing assignment, my final grade was brought down because a peer gave me a lower score even if my answers entirely matched with the rubric, and that was kind of demotivating.
Apart from this, I have no complaints! Thank you for reading.
By priya k•
Jul 4, 2020
This is my first experience of learning Chemicals and Health. This course is a good platform for those who are interested in learning chemicals. I learnt a lot and gained new information. I hope this would help me more in future. I would suggest this course because the notes are easy understand, precised, and well-explained.
By Shelani S M H•
Aug 18, 2020
Love this course.this was really helpful.lectures were clear.i gathered so many details about chemicals.finally i got the this idea, "dont be afraid of using chemicals .you just have to concern about the safety measures when handling them.if you know the theory to live with chemicals that is the secret for a better life.