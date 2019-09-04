Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reliable Cloud Infrastructure: Design and Process dalam bahasa Indonesia by Google Cloud

4.9
stars
227 ratings
53 reviews

About the Course

Kursus ini membekali peserta kemampuan untuk membangun solusi yang sangat andal dan efisien di Google Cloud menggunakan pola desain yang terjamin. Ini adalah kelanjutan dari kursus Architecting with Google Compute Engine atau Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine dan peserta dianggap sudah memiliki pengalaman langsung dengan teknologi yang tercakup dalam salah satu kursus itu. Melalui kombinasi antara presentasi, aktivitas desain, dan lab praktik langsung, peserta belajar menentukan dan menyeimbangkan persyaratan bisnis dan teknis untuk merancang deployment Google Cloud yang sangat andal, sangat tersedia, aman, dan hemat biaya. Kursus ini mengajarkan keterampilan berikut kepada peserta: ● Menerapkan serangkaian pertanyaan, teknik, dan pertimbangan desain ● Menetapkan persyaratan aplikasi dan menyatakannya secara objektif sebagai KPI, SLO, dan SLI ● Menguraikan persyaratan aplikasi untuk menemukan batas-batas microservice yang tepat ● Memanfaatkan alat developer Google Cloud untuk menyiapkan pipeline deployment yang modern dan otomatis ● Memilih layanan Cloud Storage yang sesuai berdasarkan persyaratan aplikasi ● Merancang jaringan cloud dan hybrid ● Menerapkan aplikasi yang andal, skalabel, tangguh, dan menyeimbangkan metrik performa utama dengan biaya ● Memilih layanan deployment Google Cloud yang tepat untuk aplikasi ● Mengamankan aplikasi, data, dan infrastruktur cloud ● Memantau tujuan dan biaya tingkat layanan menggunakan alat Google Cloud Prasyarat ● Sudah menyelesaikan kursus sebelumnya yaitu Architecting with Google Cloud Platform Specialization, Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine, atau memiliki pengalaman yang setara ● Kemahiran dasar dengan alat command-line dan lingkungan sistem operasi Linux ● Pengalaman Operasi Sistem termasuk men-deploy dan mengelola aplikasi, baik di lingkungan lokal atau cloud publik...
By Ade M

Sep 3, 2019

ok

By Dwi F D

Jun 27, 2020

This course is very detail about reliable system. Learn more about how SRE culture with GCP environment

By Tri M

Aug 10, 2020

This course is quite packed with materials compared with previous courses about GCP. The presentations and labs are quite clear overall, but I suggest that the course duration can be expanded to make the learning process a little less exhausting. But nevertheless, it is a great course for GCP.

By Adi F W

Jul 25, 2020

Thank you coursera & kominfo. Saya masih harus belajar banyak dengan semua fasilitas Google Cloud. translasi ke bahasa indonesia agak sulit dipahami, terutama di bagian quiz

By Charles A

Jul 18, 2020

All of this courses sound volume is way too low. Could you increase the sound volume for future version of Google Cloud training? Thanks!

By Yogy A P 0

Aug 16, 2020

this topic is good, but actually need more than 2 weeks for understanding about all of those contents

By Dimas P

Jun 18, 2020

membuat solusi yang sangat andal dan efisien di Google Cloud Platform, menggunakan pola desain

By Rafeliya K

Oct 20, 2019

This is very good course, but i dont see menu accomplishment in my profil. Thank you very much

By Bimo A U

Aug 23, 2020

Very good course, it is give us real consideration when planning and deploying resources.

By Ludin N

Jun 23, 2020

menamabah wawasan mengenai cara menscale up aplikasi, dan merancangnya dari 0

By Mario F N P

Nov 3, 2019

i learned a lot from this course, a very nice course but really hard

By Toni S

Aug 6, 2020

thanks for the knowledge and experience that is very valuable.

By Imam F

Oct 26, 2019

wow. that is very difficult, but it's give knowledge.

By Franky K

Nov 7, 2019

Excellence and comprehensive course. Nice

By Roi J S

Jul 23, 2020

Materi yang diajarkan sangat menarik

By Arif B

Jun 30, 2020

i like coursera. i learn much GCP

By Mus A A

Jun 22, 2020

This is beginning for beginner

By Robert S K 0

Aug 29, 2020

Thank you..best course ever!

By Hendrawan K

Jul 27, 2020

sedikit bingung tetapi mudah

By Aldi A M 0

Aug 28, 2020

thanks for the knowldege

By Fahrulroji 0

Jul 13, 2020

Fahrulroji 0447859131-46

By Afnida R 0

Aug 16, 2020

thank you, thank you

By arif d

Oct 28, 2019

thanks for coursera

By Meldiyansa

Jul 15, 2020

Hard to understand

By Abdullah F 0

Jul 5, 2020

amazing experience

