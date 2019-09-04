By Ade M•
Sep 3, 2019
ok
By Dwi F D•
Jun 27, 2020
This course is very detail about reliable system. Learn more about how SRE culture with GCP environment
By Tri M•
Aug 10, 2020
This course is quite packed with materials compared with previous courses about GCP. The presentations and labs are quite clear overall, but I suggest that the course duration can be expanded to make the learning process a little less exhausting. But nevertheless, it is a great course for GCP.
By Adi F W•
Jul 25, 2020
Thank you coursera & kominfo. Saya masih harus belajar banyak dengan semua fasilitas Google Cloud. translasi ke bahasa indonesia agak sulit dipahami, terutama di bagian quiz
By Charles A•
Jul 18, 2020
All of this courses sound volume is way too low. Could you increase the sound volume for future version of Google Cloud training? Thanks!
By Yogy A P 0•
Aug 16, 2020
this topic is good, but actually need more than 2 weeks for understanding about all of those contents
By Dimas P•
Jun 18, 2020
membuat solusi yang sangat andal dan efisien di Google Cloud Platform, menggunakan pola desain
By Rafeliya K•
Oct 20, 2019
This is very good course, but i dont see menu accomplishment in my profil. Thank you very much
By Bimo A U•
Aug 23, 2020
Very good course, it is give us real consideration when planning and deploying resources.
By Ludin N•
Jun 23, 2020
menamabah wawasan mengenai cara menscale up aplikasi, dan merancangnya dari 0
By Mario F N P•
Nov 3, 2019
i learned a lot from this course, a very nice course but really hard
By Toni S•
Aug 6, 2020
thanks for the knowledge and experience that is very valuable.
By Imam F•
Oct 26, 2019
wow. that is very difficult, but it's give knowledge.
By Franky K•
Nov 7, 2019
Excellence and comprehensive course. Nice
By Roi J S•
Jul 23, 2020
Materi yang diajarkan sangat menarik
By Arif B•
Jun 30, 2020
i like coursera. i learn much GCP
By Mus A A•
Jun 22, 2020
This is beginning for beginner
By Robert S K 0•
Aug 29, 2020
Thank you..best course ever!
By Hendrawan K•
Jul 27, 2020
sedikit bingung tetapi mudah
By Aldi A M 0•
Aug 28, 2020
thanks for the knowldege
By Fahrulroji 0•
Jul 13, 2020
Fahrulroji 0447859131-46
By Afnida R 0•
Aug 16, 2020
thank you, thank you
By arif d•
Oct 28, 2019
thanks for coursera
By Meldiyansa•
Jul 15, 2020
Hard to understand
By Abdullah F 0•
Jul 5, 2020
amazing experience