About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Indonesian
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Indonesian

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Pengantar

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Menentukan Layanan

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Desain dan Arsitektur Microservice

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Otomatisasi DevOps

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RELIABLE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE: DESIGN AND PROCESS DALAM BAHASA INDONESIA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder