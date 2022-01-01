Some related experience required.
Architecting with Google Compute Engine bahasa Indonesia Specialization
Luncurkan karier Anda di Arsitektur Cloud. Desain, kembangkan, dan kelola solusi cloud untuk mendorong tujuan bisnis
Offered By
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Spesialisasi ini mencakup sejumlah lab langsung menggunakan platform Qwiklab.
Komponen pengalaman langsung ini akan memungkinkan Anda menerapkan keterampilan yang Anda pelajari melalui presentasi video. Project akan mencakup berbagai topik seperti produk-produk Google Cloud Platform, yang digunakan dan dikonfigurasi dalam Qwiklabs. Anda akan mendapatkan pengalaman langsung dan praktis terkait konsep-konsep yang dijelaskan di sepanjang modul.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure dalam bahasa Indonesia
Kursus ini memperkenalkan Anda pada konsep dan terminologi penting untuk bekerja dengan Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Anda akan mempelajari dan membandingkan berbagai layanan komputasi dan penyimpanan yang tersedia di Google Cloud Platform, termasuk Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL, dan BigQuery. Anda akan mempelajari referensi dan fitur pengelolaan kebijakan penting, seperti hierarki Google Cloud Resource Manager dan Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. Lab praktis memberi Anda keterampilan dasar untuk bekerja dengan GCP.
Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Foundation dalam bahasa Indonesia
Kursus akselerasi sesuai permintaan selama 1 minggu ini memperkenalkan peserta pada infrastruktur dan layanan platform yang komprehensif dan fleksibel yang disediakan oleh Google Cloud Platform. Melalui kombinasi presentasi video, demo, dan uji coba lab langsung, peserta akan mempelajari dan men-deploy berbagai elemen solusi, termasuk komponen infrastruktur seperti jaringan, mesin virtual, dan layanan aplikasi. Anda akan mempelajari cara menggunakan Google Cloud Platform melalui Console dan Cloud Shell. Anda juga akan mempelajari peran arsitek cloud, pendekatan desain infrastruktur, dan konfigurasi networking virtual dengan Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Project, Jaringan, Subnetwork, alamat IP, Rute, dan Aturan firewall.
Essential Cloud Infrastructure: Core Services dalam bahasa Indonesia
Kursus akselerasi sesuai permintaan ini memperkenalkan peserta pada infrastruktur dan layanan platform yang komprehensif dan fleksibel yang disediakan oleh Google Cloud Platform. Melalui kombinasi presentasi video, demo, dan lab praktis, peserta akan mengeksplorasi dan menerapkan berbagai elemen solusi, termasuk komponen infrastruktur seperti jaringan, sistem, dan layanan aplikasi. Kursus ini juga mencakup penerapan solusi praktis termasuk melakukan interkoneksi jaringan dengan aman, kunci enkripsi yang disediakan pelanggan, manajemen keamanan dan akses, kuota dan tagihan, serta pemantauan resource.
Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation dalam bahasa Indonesia
Kursus akselerasi on demand ini memperkenalkan peserta pada infrastruktur dan layanan platform yang komprehensif dan fleksibel yang disediakan oleh Google Cloud Platform. Melalui kombinasi presentasi video, demo, dan lab praktis, peserta akan mengeksplorasi dan menerapkan berbagai elemen solusi, termasuk komponen infrastruktur seperti jaringan, sistem, dan layanan aplikasi. Kursus ini juga membahas tentang penerapan solusi praktis, termasuk pembuatan interkoneksi jaringan yang aman, load balancing, penskalaan otomatis, otomatisasi infrastruktur, dan layanan terkelola.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.