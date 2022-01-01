About this Specialization

Nama Spesialisasi telah berubah dari "Architecting from Google Cloud Platform Specialization" menjadi "Architecting with Google Compute Engine Specialization" pada 12 Juni 2020. Spesialisasi ini memperkenalkan peserta pada infrastruktur dan layanan platform yang komprehensif serta fleksibel, dan tersedia melalui Google Cloud Platform. Melalui kombinasi presentasi, demo, dan lab langsung, peserta akan mengeksplorasi serta menerapkan berbagai elemen solusi, termasuk komponen infrastruktur seperti jaringan, sistem, dan layanan aplikasi. Kursus ini juga mencakup penerapan solusi praktis termasuk melakukan interkoneksi jaringan dengan aman, kunci enkripsi yang disediakan pelanggan, manajemen keamanan dan akses, kuota dan tagihan, serta pemantauan resource. Kelas ini ditujukan untuk peserta berikut: ● Arsitek Solusi Cloud, Engineer DevOps. ● Individu yang menggunakan Google Cloud Platform untuk membuat solusi baru atau mengintegrasikan sistem, lingkungan aplikasi, dan infrastruktur yang sudah ada dengan Google Cloud Platform. Spesialisasi ini menyediakan konten yang telah diperbarui dan disempurnakan yang akan membantu Anda mempersiapkan diri untuk menempuh ujian Google Certified Professional - Cloud Architect dan Associate Cloud Engineer. >>> Dengan mendaftar untuk mengikuti spesialisasi ini, Anda menyetujui Persyaratan Layanan Qwiklabs sebagaimana diuraikan dalam FAQ dan terletak di: https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<
