This new foundational-level course from Amazon Web Services (AWS), is designed to help you to assess your preparedness for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam. You will learn how to prepare for the exam by exploring the exam’s topic areas and how they map to both AWS Cloud practitioner roles and to specific areas of study. You will review sample certification questions in each domain, practice skills with hands-on exercises, test your knowledge with practice question sets, and learn strategies for identifying incorrect responses by interpreting the concepts that are being tested in the exam. At the end of this course you will have all the knowledge and tools to help you identity your strengths and weaknesses in each certification domain areas that are being tested on the certification exam.
The AWS Certified Cloud Foundations Certification the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01) exam is intended for individuals who can effectively demonstrate an overall knowledge of the AWS Cloud independent of a specific job role. The exam validates a candidate’s ability to complete the following tasks: Explain the value of the AWS Cloud, Understand and explain the AWS shared responsibility model, understand security best practices, Understand AWS Cloud costs, economics, and billing practices, Describe and position the core AWS services, including compute, network, databases, and storage and identify AWS services for common use cases...
By Suseela S
Feb 2, 2022
Very useful to prepare for Certified Cloud Practitioner Exam and also to gain some foundational knowledge on AWS.
By Md R H
Mar 20, 2022
I learned many things in AWS. The learning journey is awesome and got too much knowledge about AWS theoretically and practically. Thanks for making such a good course.