Beginner Level

Familiarity with/have taken AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials course, and Preparation for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • T​he four domains - Cloud Concepts, Security and Compliance, Technology and Billing and Pricing - for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam

  • Certification exam-level practice questions written by experts from AWS

  • S​imulations designed to solidify understanding of cloud concepts you need to know for the exam

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing
  • AWS cloud
Beginner Level

Familiarity with/have taken AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials course, and Preparation for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Week 2

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

