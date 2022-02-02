This new foundational-level course from Amazon Web Services (AWS), is designed to help you to assess your preparedness for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam. You will learn how to prepare for the exam by exploring the exam’s topic areas and how they map to both AWS Cloud practitioner roles and to specific areas of study. You will review sample certification questions in each domain, practice skills with hands-on exercises, test your knowledge with practice question sets, and learn strategies for identifying incorrect responses by interpreting the concepts that are being tested in the exam. At the end of this course you will have all the knowledge and tools to help you identity your strengths and weaknesses in each certification domain areas that are being tested on the certification exam.
Familiarity with/have taken AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials course, and Preparation for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification
The four domains - Cloud Concepts, Security and Compliance, Technology and Billing and Pricing - for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam
Certification exam-level practice questions written by experts from AWS
Simulations designed to solidify understanding of cloud concepts you need to know for the exam
- Cloud Computing
- AWS cloud
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Welcome to Exam Prep: AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner! In this course, we present content on all four knowledge domains that are covered in the exam. It's important to understand that on the exam, questions from all domains are presented in random order. In this week, you will get an overview of relevant concepts and services for Cloud Concepts (Domain 1). For this domain, question walkthroughs cover defining the benefits of the AWS Cloud, aspects of AWS Cloud economics, and explaining the different design principles for cloud architecture. In addition, this week features a simulation where you explore the AWS Management Console and navigate through helpful places to find information.
Welcome to Week 2! This week, you will review relevant concepts and services for Security and Compliance (Domain 2) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in this area. Question walkthroughs for this domain address the topics of defining the AWS shared responsibility model, defining concepts about AWS Cloud security and compliance, and identifying capabilities for AWS access management. In the simulation for the Security and Compliance domain, you get an opportunity to understand the purpose of user and identity management by reviewing AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) groups, users, roles, and policies.
Welcome to Week 3! This week, you will get an overview of relevant concepts and services for Technology (Domain 3) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in this area. For this domain, the question walkthroughs focus on defining methods of deploying and operating in the AWS Cloud, defining the AWS global infrastructure, and identifying the core AWS services. This week features an optional, hands-on exercise for the Technology domain, where you will create an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance and an Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volume. You will then create an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) from the instance. Finally, you will terminate the instance and clean up any volumes or snapshots that remain. An accompanying video walkthrough shows one possible solution for addressing the exercise requirements.
Welcome to Week 4! This week, you will review relevant concepts and services on Billing and Pricing (Domain 4) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in this area. The question walkthroughs for this domain compare the various pricing models for AWS, review the various account structures in relation to AWS billing and pricing, and identify resources available for billing support. In this week’s optional exercise, you will create an Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) bucket that is configured to block all public access. You will then upload an object to verify that your access is blocked. Finally, you will make the object public, and then verify that you can view it. This week also includes a practice assessment that includes questions from all exam domains.
