Chevron Left
Back to Cloud Systems Software

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Systems Software by Georgia Institute of Technology

About the Course

This course provides an introduction to programming frameworks and their implementation issues in the Cloud. It explains multiple topics, including: scalable distributed data stores, resource management (for supporting multi-tenancy and elasticity) and virtualization techniques. Optionally, the student will also be guided in the implementation of a basic version of the distributed runtime system for the Map-Reduce programming framework...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder