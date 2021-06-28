By MA•
Jun 27, 2021
This has been my first course at Coursera and I really enjoyed it. Highly recommended to anyone interested in comic books history and dynamics, fandom imaginary and participatory culture.
The video content was engaging and conveyed the main ideas in a clear way. I think that this makes the course content enjoyable and accessible to beginners on these areas of studies but can also give new perspectives to those students who are familiar with them already, which is my case. Useful lists of readings and multimedia resources too.
The assignment also encouraged me to explore and participate in online spaces that broadened my perspective about the fandom I selected for this research (and about these online platforms in some aspects).
In summary, the course is interesting and well organised. I really appreciated the instructor’s accessibility too.