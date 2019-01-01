Learner Reviews & Feedback for English and Academic Preparation - Grad Track by Rice University
About the Course
The English and Academic Preparation – Grad Track non-credit course is for students who wish to strengthen their academic skills in preparation for graduate studies. This certificate course is designed to help both domestic and international students communicate more effectively in spoken and written contexts, read and comprehend scholarly texts, and take notes more efficiently. Ideally, prospective students have completed or are near completion of a bachelor’s degree and would like to study for a master’s or doctorate degree in the United States.
The total length of time required to complete the course is approximately 4 weeks. Students should expect to spend about 3-4 hours per week working with the materials and assignments.
The course is made up of 4 modules:
• Listening, Speaking, and Critical Thinking
• Writer’s Workshop
• Reading and Note-taking
• Capstone Project
Each module consists of video lessons, opportunities for practicing English and academic skills, interactive discussion boards with classmates, and graded activities. The course is asynchronous, which means that the lessons and their activities can be completed at any time of day or night....