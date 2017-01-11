YE
Apr 30, 2021
Excellent entrepreneurial management , startup Ideas and Corporate entrepreneurship PLUS great book of The Opportunity Analysis Canvas, James V. Green.\n\nRegards,\n\nYasin Nur Esmael,
Feb 9, 2018
You guys are great.Just love each every time i spent listing these lectures.\n\nThank you Coursera
By Carlos F E R•
Jan 11, 2017
By Arun A•
Sep 9, 2020
By MUHAMMAD S•
Feb 10, 2018
By Shubham D•
Mar 1, 2019
By Letizia B•
Jun 21, 2020
the course in itself has good content and I enjoyed. However, I must say that it comes with a book by Prof Green that basically says exactly the same things as the course. You can find the book online in a PDF version, and at least you won't have to buy it additionally to this class. The content is interesting in some chapters, but this course is terrible in the way it is graded. It is only peer-graded, so don't expect any valuable feedback. And expect some frustration because you have to wait the other people grade your assignment in oder to complete the course.
With a little bit more effort in the grading department, it could be a great course. As it is now, I would maybe recommend to simply read the book of Prof Green (The opportunity analysis canvas), you won't miss out on too much and be less frustrated by the peer-graded system. Unless you need the certificate for your CV..
By Carmen F•
Aug 21, 2020
I'm sorry to say this but this course is abandoned. Nobody from the staff attends the forum. The professor repeats what you've already read in his book; there are some clips in the videos but they have terrible quality. It is really disappointing, I had great expectations.
By Engineer Y•
May 1, 2021
By Aridhi•
Nov 21, 2016
By THO I•
Nov 6, 2020
By Felipe R•
Aug 11, 2017
By PRABHAKARAN M•
Apr 1, 2021
By TAMILAZHAGAN K•
Mar 30, 2021
By Ali G•
May 7, 2017
It is pretty useful course. I wish it was more interactive in a way that we could communicate with the professor to some extend and classmates (like group projects ) in terms of assignment or sharing ideas.