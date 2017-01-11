Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing the Opportunity for Corporate Entrepreneurs by University of Maryland, College Park

About the Course

For an increasing number of established companies, creating new businesses and programs within the company is an imperative for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring established companies to create, develop, and sustain innovative new initiatives. In this course, learners will develop knowledge on how to navigate the barriers to creating, developing, and sustain innovative new businesses and programs within established companies or organizations with an emphasis on: • Introducing the skills for identifying and analyzing entrepreneurial ideas within a corporate environment; • Examining entrepreneurial thinking within yourself and your colleagues with an awareness of entrepreneurial mindset, entrepreneurial motivations, and entrepreneurial behaviors; • Cultivating seeing entrepreneurially within yourself and your colleagues with attention to industry conditions, industry status, macroeconomic change, and competition; and • Championing acting entrepreneurially within the corporate environment with an understanding of value innovation and opportunity identification. Try this course for FREE at https://www.coursera.org/learn/corporate-entrepreneurs-opportunity...

By Carlos F E R

Jan 11, 2017

This is a great course and I strongly recommend it!

By Arun A

Sep 9, 2020

Great job done.

By MUHAMMAD S

Feb 10, 2018

You guys are great.Just love each every time i spent listing these lectures.

Thank you Coursera

By Shubham D

Mar 1, 2019

awesome course

By Letizia B

Jun 21, 2020

the course in itself has good content and I enjoyed. However, I must say that it comes with a book by Prof Green that basically says exactly the same things as the course. You can find the book online in a PDF version, and at least you won't have to buy it additionally to this class. The content is interesting in some chapters, but this course is terrible in the way it is graded. It is only peer-graded, so don't expect any valuable feedback. And expect some frustration because you have to wait the other people grade your assignment in oder to complete the course.

With a little bit more effort in the grading department, it could be a great course. As it is now, I would maybe recommend to simply read the book of Prof Green (The opportunity analysis canvas), you won't miss out on too much and be less frustrated by the peer-graded system. Unless you need the certificate for your CV..

By Carmen F

Aug 21, 2020

I'm sorry to say this but this course is abandoned. Nobody from the staff attends the forum. The professor repeats what you've already read in his book; there are some clips in the videos but they have terrible quality. It is really disappointing, I had great expectations.

By Engineer Y

May 1, 2021

Excellent entrepreneurial management , startup Ideas and Corporate entrepreneurship PLUS great book of The Opportunity Analysis Canvas, James V. Green.

Regards,

Yasin Nur Esmael,

By Aridhi

Nov 21, 2016

qualified teachers and modern teaching methods.

By THO I

Nov 6, 2020

Great course with good content.

By Felipe R

Aug 11, 2017

Excellent! Well done

By PRABHAKARAN M

Apr 1, 2021

Good

By TAMILAZHAGAN K

Mar 30, 2021

Good

By Ali G

May 7, 2017

It is pretty useful course. I wish it was more interactive in a way that we could communicate with the professor to some extend and classmates (like group projects ) in terms of assignment or sharing ideas.

