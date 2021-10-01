SG
Sep 30, 2021
A very organized and systematic way of delivering the course. Special thanks to Dr. Niema Moshiri for guiding me through my doubts. Looking forward in doing the second course of this series as well!
NM
Feb 20, 2022
I loved this course, it was challenging what I love and I learned so many new things. Besides that the course is very interesting and well structured
By Sayani G•
Oct 1, 2021
A very organized and systematic way of delivering the course. Special thanks to Dr. Niema Moshiri for guiding me through my doubts. Looking forward in doing the second course of this series as well!
By FELLA P•
Mar 7, 2021
Very good course that I'm sure I'll use again. Thank you for sharing this information (way of finding data/info) with the rest of the world. Ciao
By Amruth B•
May 9, 2021
Excellent intro to how researchers identify an unknown pathogen.
By Caroline C•
May 5, 2021
I hope it soon comes course 2! continue this series!!
By vanshnoor•
Jul 2, 2021
It is really a great cource .
By Nadja K M•
Feb 21, 2022
I loved this course, it was challenging what I love and I learned so many new things. Besides that the course is very interesting and well structured
By RIKTA D•
Dec 24, 2021
Enjoyed learning about coronaviruses in depth and learned to use tools used in sequencing a DNA. Thank you!
By Naomi M•
Jan 30, 2022
Amazing course for introduction to viral genome research
By Prachi B•
Feb 6, 2021
GAVE ME A NEW LEARNING PERSPECTIVE ON BIOINFORMATICS
By Sunil K N•
Sep 25, 2021
I completed all assessments on the Stepik website for the Week 1, but still the coursera page didn't allow to proceed saying I have to complete the Chapter 1 assessment. The fact is that the course on stepik website had no assessments in Chapter 1, but Chapter 2.
The stepik website further forced the audience to register and use another website called Galaxy. Seems like a dirty trick of these developers to make the audience use their trashy developments on our expenses $$$
Coursera, kindly grow some balls to do a business of education honestly. Without cheating paid course audiences.