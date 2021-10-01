Chevron Left
Back to Hacking COVID-19 — Course 1: Identifying a Deadly Pathogen

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hacking COVID-19 — Course 1: Identifying a Deadly Pathogen by University of California San Diego

4.6
stars
32 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will follow in the footsteps of the bioinformaticians investigating the COVID-19 outbreak by assembling the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Whether you’re new to the world of computational biology, or you’re a bioinformatics expert seeking to learn about its applications in the COVID-19 pandemic, or somewhere in between, this course is for you! As you go through this journey, we will introduce and explain genomic concepts and give you many opportunities to practice your skills, and we will provide a series of problems with gradually increasing complexity. This first course will only discuss the assembly of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, but future courses in this series will explore follow-up bioinformatics analyses used in the COVID-19 pandemic....

Top reviews

SG

Sep 30, 2021

A very organized and systematic way of delivering the course. Special thanks to Dr. Niema Moshiri for guiding me through my doubts. Looking forward in doing the second course of this series as well!

NM

Feb 20, 2022

I loved this course, it was challenging what I love and I learned so many new things. Besides that the course is very interesting and well structured

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Hacking COVID-19 — Course 1: Identifying a Deadly Pathogen

By Sayani G

Oct 1, 2021

A very organized and systematic way of delivering the course. Special thanks to Dr. Niema Moshiri for guiding me through my doubts. Looking forward in doing the second course of this series as well!

By FELLA P

Mar 7, 2021

Very good course that I'm sure I'll use again. Thank you for sharing this information (way of finding data/info) with the rest of the world. Ciao

By Amruth B

May 9, 2021

Excellent intro to how researchers identify an unknown pathogen.

By Caroline C

May 5, 2021

I hope it soon comes course 2! continue this series!!

By vanshnoor

Jul 2, 2021

I​t is really a great cource .

By Nadja K M

Feb 21, 2022

I​ loved this course, it was challenging what I love and I learned so many new things. Besides that the course is very interesting and well structured

By RIKTA D

Dec 24, 2021

E​njoyed learning about coronaviruses in depth and learned to use tools used in sequencing a DNA. Thank you!

By Naomi M

Jan 30, 2022

Amazing course for introduction to viral genome research

By Prachi B

Feb 6, 2021

GAVE ME A NEW LEARNING PERSPECTIVE ON BIOINFORMATICS

By Sunil K N

Sep 25, 2021

I completed all assessments on the Stepik website for the Week 1, but still the coursera page didn't allow to proceed saying I have to complete the Chapter 1 assessment. The fact is that the course on stepik website had no assessments in Chapter 1, but Chapter 2.

The stepik website further forced the audience to register and use another website called Galaxy. Seems like a dirty trick of these developers to make the audience use their trashy developments on our expenses $$$

Coursera, kindly grow some balls to do a business of education honestly. Without cheating paid course audiences.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder