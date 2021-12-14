Chevron Left
Critical thinking: reasoned decision making by Tecnológico de Monterrey

Making decisions in today's world, a world increasing in complexity, with broad changes and uncertainty, creates the need of approaches that allow us to discern the real problems and the causes that create them. Identifying these problems, in most cases, requires challenging the assumptions on which we base our judgments, regarding the world and its realities. Critical thinking could be defined, as "that way of thinking - on any subject, content or problem - in which the thinker improves the quality of his thinking by seizing the inherent structures of the act of thinking and by subjecting them to intellectual standards". Critical thinking helps making decisions within a company, selecting the best action for the organization. In this course of critical thinking the students will learn the tendencies, approximations and assumptions on which their reflections are based, and the conditions and the outcomes derived from their ways of thinking. This reflective thought is the active, careful and persistent examination of all beliefs in the light of the fundamentals that support them and their conclusions. The reasoned decisions that the world requires, occur in many different areas, especially in business decisions, related to strategies, in the solution of problems in organizations, in the solution of social problems and in corporations’ social and ethical responsibility. In this online course the approaches will be oriented to analyze the critical thinking required in these areas....

SM

Nov 17, 2021

This is an excellent Program with high level of content. The structure of the program is so nice so that you can very well internalize the learning and apply at your professional space.

DP

Nov 22, 2021

Thank you for this course. From here I learned how to think critically in making decisions. Not only for myself but the impact on others too

By Atif A

Dec 14, 2021

Course is good and is and excellent introduction on critical techniques. Suggest to concentrate more on case studies and critical thinking exercises or is it included in another course at next level.

By Odontuya D

Aug 17, 2021

It was in Spanish, and from 3rd week there is now English translation available

By Марат Б

Nov 3, 2021

Hi all ! Dear friends, thanks a lot to the course organizers for the opportunity to gain new, updated knowledge, in a strategically important for me area! Thanks a lot also to Coursera, for the financial support, God bless you. A very important, insightful and informative course.

By Malalarisoa R R

May 31, 2021

Critical thinking

By Swanand D

Aug 16, 2021

great learning

