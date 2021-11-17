About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Leadership and Critical Thinking Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Employ a methodology for the application of critical thinking

  • Analyze the standards of critical thinking practice

  • Apply critical thinking to groups

Course 2 of 3 in the
Leadership and Critical Thinking Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Topic 1. Thinking for our times

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 16 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Topic 2. Evaluating our ways of thinking

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Topic 3. Elements and standards of critical thinking

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Topic 4. Articulating our decisions

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

