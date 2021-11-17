Making decisions in today's world, a world increasing in complexity, with broad changes and uncertainty, creates the need of approaches that allow us to discern the real problems and the causes that create them. Identifying these problems, in most cases, requires challenging the assumptions on which we base our judgments, regarding the world and its realities.
Employ a methodology for the application of critical thinking
Analyze the standards of critical thinking practice
Apply critical thinking to groups
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Topic 1. Thinking for our times
Topic 2. Evaluating our ways of thinking
Topic 3. Elements and standards of critical thinking
Topic 4. Articulating our decisions
Thank you for this course. From here I learned how to think critically in making decisions. Not only for myself but the impact on others too
This is an excellent Program with high level of content. The structure of the program is so nice so that you can very well internalize the learning and apply at your professional space.
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who are interested in consolidating their leadership and critical thinking skills within an organization, positively impacting organizational behavior and human flourishing.
