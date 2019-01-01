Learner Reviews & Feedback for CUDA Advanced Libraries by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course will complete the GPU specialization, focusing on the leading libraries distributed as part of the CUDA Toolkit. Students will learn how to use CuFFT, and linear algebra libraries to perform complex mathematical computations. The Thrust library’s capabilities in representing common data structures and associated algorithms will be introduced. Using cuDNN and cuTensor they will be able to develop machine learning applications that help with object detection, human language translation and image classification....