SB
Feb 21, 2021
Very high leve and a good introduction into a very complicated subject that is very often overlooked.
B
Dec 5, 2020
this was an amazing program, you can add full asset to decode about multiculturalism, and globalism
By Bernard D V•
Mar 11, 2020
Impressively well-researched course about cultural intelligence. Explanation are clear and recommendation are well-explained. I like the fact that we deep dive in complex subject like globalization, global village, cultural intelligence, the management of diverse team... I really recommend this course if you work, or plan to work, with other cultures.
By MAXIM B•
Aug 10, 2020
Fairly informative course. I find the concept of cultural intelligence fascinating. I wish there were discussion questions and several written assignments in order to put in practice the knowledge acquired in this course. Besides, there were numerous grammar mistakes both in subtitles and videos.
By Katarzyna B•
Feb 2, 2021
I didn't find this course stimulating or interesting . Assessment was mostly based on memorising names and theories in order to answer questions correctly. The course was really stretched out and could have been reduced to half (or even better to a book or a peer reviewed paper). My least favourite topic on Coursera so far.
By Nadia F•
Jul 17, 2020
There were grammatical mistakes in the tests and I found the topic unclear and all over the place.
By RODRIGUEZ G C A•
Dec 31, 2020
I personally think that we need way more cultural education and this course offers just that. As humans we should be able to have the best relationships with our peers no matter what. This world is changing and eventually we'll have to deal outside our group, if by that point we lack the skills to adapt and integrate ourselves we may be unable to even work along with external people.
I wish there was a subject with the kind of topics covered in this course at my school (physics student).
By Adriana A E•
Jul 1, 2020
Excelent course, I learned a lot about immigation and looking for differences between cultures in work. We are a global community interacting all togheter.
By Kseniia L•
Apr 10, 2020
Больше всего понравились недели 4 и 5 - были занимательными и интересными. Я расширила свои знания о различиях и схожести разных людей из разный культур.
By Marco S d P•
Nov 15, 2020
Very useful course! I learned new and very interesting concepts. I recommend for all those interested in becoming truly global citizens.
By Manuel C•
Dec 15, 2019
Excellent course with clear lessons to take advantage of the Cultural Inteligence in private and professional life
By Sanchito B•
Feb 22, 2021
By S B•
Dec 5, 2020
By Ahmed R•
Dec 24, 2021
I was able to find ways to understand and handle cross cultural situation!
By Dongyan Z•
Apr 17, 2021
It provides useful theories and knowledge about cultural intelligence.
By Ahmed E M A•
Mar 17, 2020
Quite enjoyable, immensely informative and knowledgable resource
By Francos G S A•
Dec 26, 2020
Very interesting and wonderful course !! Love it
By Halil İ•
Dec 13, 2020
the course was great because of it's topiccs
By Lorena P•
Sep 23, 2020
Excellent Course. Thanks you
By Yeoh K B•
May 7, 2021
Excellent knowledge of CQ.
By Sebastián A•
Jul 19, 2020
Great course on CQ
By Mandeep S•
Oct 1, 2020
great learning
By Innara•
Jan 17, 2021
Thank YOU!
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 19, 2021
thank you
By Juan J C•
Dec 3, 2020
excellent
By Marcelo N S•
Feb 18, 2020
Very good
By Crony C•
Aug 19, 2020
Awesome