We now live in a truly global, interconnected world in which every manager requires a high level of cultural intelligence. In a diverse work environment, a successful leader must understand the cultural backgrounds, beliefs and attitudes of the people around them – or run the risk of failing to achieve the organisation’s goals. This course, via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts, industry interviews and written assessments), will teach you that those with high ‘cultural intelligence’ – are good at spotting cultural differences and adapt their behaviour accordingly. You’ll develop cultural intelligence and sensitivity – key future-focused capabilities required of every leader.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Globalisation of people
We are living in an increasingly globalised world, with growing flows of capital/business and people across national boundaries. What are the current state of development of global migration of capital and people? What are the important implications to businesses, communities and individuals? This week you will be introduced to the recent development in global migration of capital and people; the contributing factors to the changes over time; and consequences of global migration of capital and people. You will start by review the contemporary literature in these areas. You will also be exposed to the theoretical perspectives such as institutional approach and structural inequality framework in understanding global migration of business and people.
Affinities and diversities
Our communities and workplaces have become more diverse in terms of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, and country of origin. How do you perceive diversity in your communities and workplaces? Does diversity mean different? This week you will be introduced the concepts of affinities in addition to diversities. You will have the opportunities to examine the commonalities that diverse groups of people share in their daily life and in workplaces. You will also apply the theoretical framework “cultural capital” (in Pierre Bourdieu’s “The Forms of Capital”) in understanding how diversity contribute to the societies and businesses.
Developing Cultural Intelligence (CQ): Improving self
Employees and business leaders nowadays are constantly interacting with people and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds. The cultural inclusion approach is adopted by many businesses and organizations to promote equity and fairness. What is your understanding of cultural diversity? Is diversity inclusion approach only for promoting the rights and opportunities for those who are disadvantaged? Are you aware of the values and benefits that people from diverse cultural backgrounds could bring to an organization? Do you know how to develop your cultural intelligence (CQ)? This week you will learn the importance of cultural intelligence (CQ) and the steps that you will need to take to develop your cultural strategic thinking and to cultivate your behavioural cultural intelligence.
Applying and leveraging CQ: Leading others
Being culturally intelligent is a key future-focused capability for today’s business leaders. In addition to developing their own cultural intelligence, business leaders need to learn how to leverage their cultural intelligence to effectively motivate and lead others in workplaces. This week you will learn the approaches and programs through which you apply cultural intelligence to effectively manage and lead culturally diverse teams or effectively interact with culturally diverse stakeholders. You will develop the competencies of evaluating cultural environments and strategizing responses accordingly. Attention will also be on the approach and framework for developing high-performing global teams
Interesting and engaging introduction to Cultural Intelligence (CQ) and some associated frameworks.
I was able to find ways to understand and handle cross cultural situation!
Quite enjoyable, immensely informative and knowledgable resource
It provides useful theories and knowledge about cultural intelligence.
Organisations are undergoing enormous changes in their structures and processes as they seek to take advantage of innovations in technology, remain competitive in Globalising markets, and deal with the increasing diversity of their staff, customers, and supply chains. The four subjects in this specialisation will examine the personal implications of the changing organisational environment - the need to continuously adapt and learn, to manage your career, to build up resilience against stress, and to take your place as a global citizen.
