What you will learn

  • Examine Curanderismo in Latin America, Southwestern United States, Africa, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Peru, as well as the Mayan and Native American views.

  • Recognize the contributions of the famous Mexican healer Niño Fidencio and how his healing methods have been influenced by healers like Chenchito.

  • Discuss the influences of traditional medicine from indigenous beliefs, rituals & herbal medications.

  • Explain how traditional medicine has been valued throughout the generations.

University of New Mexico

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

EL ULTIMO CHENCHITO, THE LAST OF THE FIDENCISTA HEALERS

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

AFRICAN TRADITIONAL MEDICINE & AFRICAN HEALING THROUGH MUSIC

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

AFRO-LATINO HEALING THROUGH MUSIC AND DANCE & AFRO-CUBAN HEALING TECHNIQUES

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

AFRO-PUERTO RICAN HEALING MODALITIES & SACRED TOBACCO OF PERU/MEDICINAL PLANTS FOR WOMEN

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

