As the last of four courses on Curanderismo, the art of Hispanic/Latino traditional medicine, this course focuses specifically on traditional healing using different techniques of many countries around the world. As an educational and cultural platform, this course will share a number of traditional global perspectives.
Examine Curanderismo in Latin America, Southwestern United States, Africa, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Peru, as well as the Mayan and Native American views.
Recognize the contributions of the famous Mexican healer Niño Fidencio and how his healing methods have been influenced by healers like Chenchito.
Discuss the influences of traditional medicine from indigenous beliefs, rituals & herbal medications.
Explain how traditional medicine has been valued throughout the generations.
As New Mexico’s flagship institution, UNM is a place where cutting-edge research and creative endeavors flourish. We empower our students to lead in tackling complex societal challenges, offering an exceptional education inspired by vision, scholarship, and creativity. UNM’s distinctive campus environment blend of culture and cuisine, styles and stories, people, pursuits and panoramas.
EL ULTIMO CHENCHITO, THE LAST OF THE FIDENCISTA HEALERS
In this module you will watch a rare film of the life and healings of Mexico’s most important healer, Niño Fidencio, and a great video of one of his disciples and Dr. Torres teacher and mentor, Chenchito who is interviewed about his journey in the Fidencista healing movement.
AFRICAN TRADITIONAL MEDICINE & AFRICAN HEALING THROUGH MUSIC
Students will see a Ugandan group of traditional healers discuss the African traditional herbal remedies. Bokaye from Gabon, Africa, plays the Mogongo musical instrument, which is used in his tradition to communicate with the spirits.
AFRO-LATINO HEALING THROUGH MUSIC AND DANCE & AFRO-CUBAN HEALING TECHNIQUES
Sina demonstrates the ritual of honoring the four directions through dance and the vibrations of the drum. David and Pedro, explain and perform a Cuban limpia with smoke of the cigar, coconut, and other components during a spiritual cleansing.
AFRO-PUERTO RICAN HEALING MODALITIES & SACRED TOBACCO OF PERU/MEDICINAL PLANTS FOR WOMEN
Dr. Ysamur Flores describes the use of black and red fabrics that will hold the energetic vibrations during the Osain spiritual cleansing. Asheninka Mino performs a Peruvian opening blessing and presents a ritual with the sacred tobacco. Herbalist Bernadette Torres discusses medicinal plants for women.
Great course with splendid learning material! Thank you Mr. Cheo and Team!
the course was very intresting, thanks all the team of instructers and coursera.
I found the courses to be very informative and a great introduction to Curanderismo knowledge and skills.
This information is helpful to anyone with Holistic knowledge, looking to venture further into the history of the Ancient Southwest
