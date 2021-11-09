Chevron Left
As the last of four courses on Curanderismo, the art of Hispanic/Latino traditional medicine, this course focuses specifically on traditional healing using different techniques of many countries around the world. As an educational and cultural platform, this course will share a number of traditional global perspectives. Learners will not become certified traditional healers at the completion of this course but will be able apply basic principles or traditional medicine for health and illnesses. They will become familiar specifically with African traditional medicine from Uganda, African healing through music from Gabon, Afro-Cuban and Afro Puerto-Rican healing techniques, medicinal plants for women, Native American feather healing and other topics. REQUIRED TEXTS Curanderismo: The Art of Traditional Medicine without Borders by Eliseo Torres Curandero: Traditional Healers of Mexico and the Southwest by Eliseo Torres with Imanol Miranda Where to buy: https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/curanderismo-art-traditional-medicine-without-borders https://he.kendallhunt.com/product/curandero-traditional-healers-mexico-and-southwest OPTIONAL TEXTS Curandero: A life in Mexican Folk Healing by Eliseo Torres & Tim Sawyer Healing with Herbs & Rituals: A Mexican Tradition, Eliseo Torres, edited by Tim Sawyer Where to buy: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/curandero-torres-eliseo-cheo/1120135382?ean=9780826336415&st=PLA&sid=BNB_1341481610&sourceId=PLAGoNA&dpid=tdtve346c&2sid=Google_c&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3_6LmYev3gIViuNkCh3IPgUyEAQYASABEgLYXfD_BwE https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/healing-with-herbs-and-rituals-torres-eliseo-cheo/1120135381?ean=9780826339621&st=PLA&sid=BNB_825204424&sourceId=PLAGoNA&dpid=tdtve346c&2sid=Google_c&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrrvswYev3gIVBsRkCh3BXQCHEAQYASABEgLnl_D_BwE PODCAST: Blubrry podcast - https://www.blubrry.com/normallol/41068835/normal-lol-63-depersonalization-mental-wellness-curanderismomexican-traditional-healing-with-eliseo-cheo-torres/ Itunes Episode 63 - https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/normal-lol-depersonalization-derealization-anxiety/id1065740418?mt=2...

By Juan A M

Nov 9, 2021

E​xcellent presentations, and very informative! It would be great if there was a certificate program, or Master's degree level on the topic. I would be interested in pursuing a degree in such a field. It is much needed and would help Allopathic practitioners such as myself to meet a need within our communities to bridge this gap.

By Nicole G

Apr 13, 2020

I really enjoyed this online course. Everyone involved was super humble and informative. I feel like I almost felt the energy from all healers through each video. This was extremely rewarding and knowledgable for me and I am nothing but happy to have been a part of it. Keep doing what you are doing, you are a inspiration! Thank you.

By Kristian J

Feb 9, 2021

This course was very resourceful. I enjoyed all of the demonstrations from these courses. Dr. Torres himself is an amazing host. I appreciate the compassionate healers that he had on his platform. I learned a lot in a diverse setting which I loved. Thank you Dr. Torres

By Talibah S

Jul 19, 2019

These classes are vital to every human on the planet. It is this type of knowledge that connects us to our past, to our spirituality to holistically improve mankind and the world by healing from the Ancestors and putting us all on a positive moral pathway.

By EVELYN V

Mar 26, 2021

I loved this class. I wish there were more healing courses. I was great to learn all of these different cultures and how there beliefs are somewhat similar. Thank you Senior Eliseo Torres espero ver te en persona un dia.

By Jasmine Z

Jul 4, 2020

This information is helpful to anyone with Holistic knowledge, looking to venture further into the history of the Ancient Southwest

By Alondra B S

Aug 10, 2020

Me gustó mucho, aprendí muchas cosas y me dieron muchísimas ganas de aprender de toda la medicina de mis raíces. Gracias!

By GERARDO A

Jul 5, 2020

a wonderful all inclusive overall fire into ancient functional practices. a must for any researcher of light.

By estelle m

Apr 9, 2021

Very instructive and accessible training about medicine and traditions in local countries! really have fun

By Jaime S

Jun 2, 2019

I found the courses to be very informative and a great introduction to Curanderismo knowledge and skills.

By Rachael B

Aug 4, 2020

I really enjoyed the course. It sparked a lot of curiosity and was very well presented.

By Kanhi R V

May 10, 2022

the course was very intresting, thanks all the team of instructers and coursera.

By Michelle S

Apr 24, 2020

Great course with splendid learning material! Thank you Mr. Cheo and Team!

By Winston A W

Nov 26, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Mona A A

Jun 27, 2020

GOOD

By Joy S

Dec 25, 2019

great info. the future, as well as the past, of medicine

By Carolyn G

Jan 23, 2020

The need to purchase two of the instructor's own books was not clear to me until I had enrolled. This seems unethical - the course may be free but not unless you pad the instructor's pocket. My initial impression was that the course was very amateurish in its structure and materials. I'm not sorry to have dropped out.

By L. L L

Aug 14, 2020

Looks like a good course but I cannot purchase the required texts because they are not available. Too bad. I will be dropping the course because of that.

