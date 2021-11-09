JZ
Jul 3, 2020
This information is helpful to anyone with Holistic knowledge, looking to venture further into the history of the Ancient Southwest
GA
Jul 5, 2020
a wonderful all inclusive overall fire into ancient functional practices. a must for any researcher of light.
By Juan A M•
Nov 9, 2021
Excellent presentations, and very informative! It would be great if there was a certificate program, or Master's degree level on the topic. I would be interested in pursuing a degree in such a field. It is much needed and would help Allopathic practitioners such as myself to meet a need within our communities to bridge this gap.
By Nicole G•
Apr 13, 2020
I really enjoyed this online course. Everyone involved was super humble and informative. I feel like I almost felt the energy from all healers through each video. This was extremely rewarding and knowledgable for me and I am nothing but happy to have been a part of it. Keep doing what you are doing, you are a inspiration! Thank you.
By Kristian J•
Feb 9, 2021
This course was very resourceful. I enjoyed all of the demonstrations from these courses. Dr. Torres himself is an amazing host. I appreciate the compassionate healers that he had on his platform. I learned a lot in a diverse setting which I loved. Thank you Dr. Torres
By Talibah S•
Jul 19, 2019
These classes are vital to every human on the planet. It is this type of knowledge that connects us to our past, to our spirituality to holistically improve mankind and the world by healing from the Ancestors and putting us all on a positive moral pathway.
By EVELYN V•
Mar 26, 2021
I loved this class. I wish there were more healing courses. I was great to learn all of these different cultures and how there beliefs are somewhat similar. Thank you Senior Eliseo Torres espero ver te en persona un dia.
By Jasmine Z•
By Alondra B S•
Aug 10, 2020
Me gustó mucho, aprendí muchas cosas y me dieron muchísimas ganas de aprender de toda la medicina de mis raíces. Gracias!
By GERARDO A•
By estelle m•
Apr 9, 2021
Very instructive and accessible training about medicine and traditions in local countries! really have fun
By Jaime S•
Jun 2, 2019
I found the courses to be very informative and a great introduction to Curanderismo knowledge and skills.
By Rachael B•
Aug 4, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. It sparked a lot of curiosity and was very well presented.
By Kanhi R V•
May 10, 2022
the course was very intresting, thanks all the team of instructers and coursera.
By Michelle S•
Apr 24, 2020
Great course with splendid learning material! Thank you Mr. Cheo and Team!
By Winston A W•
Nov 26, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Mona A A•
Jun 27, 2020
GOOD
By Joy S•
Dec 25, 2019
great info. the future, as well as the past, of medicine
By Carolyn G•
Jan 23, 2020
The need to purchase two of the instructor's own books was not clear to me until I had enrolled. This seems unethical - the course may be free but not unless you pad the instructor's pocket. My initial impression was that the course was very amateurish in its structure and materials. I'm not sorry to have dropped out.
By L. L L•
Aug 14, 2020
Looks like a good course but I cannot purchase the required texts because they are not available. Too bad. I will be dropping the course because of that.