Dec 3, 2020
Thank you so much for the very emotional, good-hearted, deep, and applicable knowledge! To improve pls consider, that in some video position is closed and not totally seen the hands movement.
Sep 2, 2020
Good complement and continuation of other courses offered by UNM and Dr. Torres. Always nice to see the practitioners in action and explaining what they do and why. Very useful overview.
By Aung T•
Jul 25, 2020
Very useful and amazing technique for me. It is very easy to learn from the teacher and l the instructor. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to learn this course.
By Xista G•
Jun 21, 2019
Great course! It was neat to see some of the things I was taught by family be reinforced. Definitely will help me live better.
By ZAMORA M M S•
Aug 7, 2020
Muy intresante en trabajo con el cuerpo a traves de la medicina tradicional, aprender con excelentes Maestros y curanderos.
By Ana B•
Aug 8, 2019
I wish the instructional videos with Rita were much longer, it is clear she is an experienced, thorough healer.
By ARMANDO C•
Mar 6, 2019
VERY PRACTICAL AND EASY TO LEARN. THE TECHNIQUES WERE very deep and sacred !
Thanks
By Gustavo G Z•
Sep 2, 2020
3xcelente curso de medicina alternativa y muy tradicional.
By Elisa D A T•
Sep 1, 2020
me gusto mucho, informacion muy util y muy bien explicado
By evelyn c•
Mar 29, 2020
Over all I really enjoyed learning with videos, its been a blessing that I had started taking this course before the pandemic, while in quarantine it gave me time to fish it faster. All the teachers had so much knowledge and wisdom, thank you for opening the doors to a possible career in natural healing. I wish it had more information about the plant oiments needed. Over all it was a great free course, it had amazing presentations. Thank your creating this wonderful course, I has definitely enriched my life.
By Svajune K•
Nov 10, 2020
I was fascinated and impressed by the people who shared their knowledge.
Everyone would be happy to meet such a person in their life.
During the course I gained a lot of clear, useful and specific knowledge.
The training material is perfectly prepared, the therapeutic movements of the massage are demonstrated really wonderful and it's very acceptably clearly explained how to do it correctly and what tools to use.
Thank you very much
By Olivia S•
Aug 24, 2020
This course allowed me to explore medicine in a way that I have not been exposed to before. The demonstrations showed that healing can be performed for a variety of ailments and illnesses quite effectively, and I look forward to being able to apply some of these practices when I become a physician.
By EVELYN V•
Jun 1, 2021
This is great for all who are trying to stay away from all this medications. That are affecting us more that the actually sickness itself. I will continue now to learn as much as possible thank you we are consuming.
Looking forward to one day going the University of New Mexico and meeting you all.
By Nicola J•
Mar 30, 2019
I found this course on traditional healing very interesting and engaging. It has a lot of good advice on treating various ailments and also how to enhance health and wellbeing for the different life stages. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
By Richard D F•
Oct 11, 2020
Nunambo Eliseo Torres, and the university of Mexico for bring this knowledge for mayombe decendant on the island of Saint Lucia. it will help me to help others and also provide better for my self and love ones, acheee'o e kadi nzambi.
By Mireya P O G•
Oct 27, 2020
Very useful course, I love the way they explained in spanish, because its easier for me to share it's content. I appreciate the value you give to traditional's ways of healing present in latin american.
By Lilit s•
Dec 4, 2020
By Mauro D•
Sep 2, 2020
By Tawni V•
Aug 1, 2019
Such a wonderful course. Thank you so much. I feel empowered to use these techniques to help myself and my family.
By Arlette•
Nov 22, 2020
I really love this course and I highly recommended it as well. Love learning all these techniques!
By Lourdes C•
Nov 6, 2020
Learned a lot, all the lessons are well explained by experts in traditional healing.
By Bret O•
Jan 14, 2021
A fantastic course, full of excellent demonstrations and ancient wisdom
By Musharrat J•
Jan 17, 2022
Excellent program and I have learned many things from here
By Yvette G•
Jul 21, 2020
This course was very informative and interesting.
By RAKGADI K•
Sep 23, 2020
this was a beautiful and informative course.
By Dr. M V•
Oct 3, 2020
Excellent traditional Mexican theraphy.
By Winston A W•
Nov 24, 2020
Excellent, thank you.