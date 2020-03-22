About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Provide information on the traditions, rituals and remedies of Curanderismo, a healing tradition with emphasis on treatments of the body.

  • Recognize the importance of traditional methods of healing intestinal blockage and shawl alignments.

  • Explore different traditional hands on techniques and their impact on bodies ailments.

  • Demonstrate traditional healing methods for special populations such as infants and the aging community.

Instructors

Offered by

University of New Mexico

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

INTESTINAL BLOCKAGE (EMPACHO) & SHAWL ALIGNMENTS (MANTEADAS)

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

FIRE CUPPING (VENTOSAS) & BONE SETTER (HUESERO)

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MAYAN ABDOMINAL MASSAGE & BODY ADJUSTMENT

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

SPINAL ALIGNMENT & HYDROTHERAPY

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CURANDERISMO: TRADITIONAL HEALING OF THE BODY

