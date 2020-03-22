As the second of four courses on Curanderismo, the art of Hispanic/Latino traditional medicine, this course focuses specifically on traditional healing of the body. As an educational and cultural platform, this course will share a number of traditional body therapies.
Learners will not become certified traditional healers at the completion of this course but will be able apply basic principles or traditional medicine for health and illnesses. They will become familiar specifically with the traditional treatment of Empacho (intestinal blockage), Manteadas (shawl alignments), Ventosas (fire cupping), Hidroterapia (healing with water), and other topics such as the Huesero (bone setter). Future Curanderismo courses include: Traditional Healing of the Mind, Energy and Spirit: Temazcal (sweatlodge), Limpias (energetic/spiritual cleansings), Risaterapia (laugh therapy) and other topics. Global and Cultural Influences of Traditional Healing: African tradition, Afro Latino from Cuba and Puerto Rico, Native American spiritual cleansings and Mayan acupuncture and other topics. REQUIRED TEXTS Curanderismo: The Art of Traditional Medicine without Borders by Eliseo Torres Curandero: Traditional Healers of Mexico and the Southwest by Eliseo Torres with Imanol Miranda OPTIONAL TEXTS Curandero: A life in Mexican Folk Healing by Eliseo Torres & Tim Sawyer Healing with Herbs & Rituals: A Mexican Tradition, Eliseo Torres, edited by Tim Sawyer