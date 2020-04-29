Chevron Left
Back to Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security by IBM

4.6
stars
3,724 ratings
730 reviews

About the Course

This course gives you the background needed to understand basic Cybersecurity around people. process and technology. You will learn: ● Understand the key cybersecurity roles within an Organization. ● List key cybersecurity processes and an example of each process. ● Describe the architecture, file systems, and basic commands for multiple operating systems including Windows, Mac/OS, Linux and Mobile. ● Understand the concept of Virtualization as it relates to cybersecurity Finally, you will begin to learn about organizations and resources to further research cybersecurity issues in the Modern era. This course is intended for anyone who wants to gain a basic understanding of Cybersecurity or as the second course in a series of courses to acquire the skills to work in the Cybersecurity field as a Jr Cybersecurity Analyst. The completion of this course also makes you eligible to earn the Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found here: https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/cybersecurity-roles-processes-operating-system-security...

Top reviews

MG

Apr 24, 2020

Very solid course. Quick overview about almost everything you need to know at the beginning. A lot of useful links with additional material to study. Thanks a lot for sharing the knowledge, indeed!

TC

May 10, 2020

Knowledge delivery is exceptional. Content is to the point and the tests really pinpoint the attention level of the volunteer taking the course.Thank you for designing such a knowledgeable course

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 747 Reviews for Cybersecurity Roles, Processes & Operating System Security

By James A

Apr 29, 2020

Very little actual knowledge, first half of this course is basically a repetition of the Introduction into Cybersecurity course. The quality of a good amount of the slides is so poor, that they cannot be decrypted even in the best video quality option. Also the sound quality is sometimes so bad, that you have to read the text under the video, which in itself is also sometimes very far from what was actually said in the video (automatic subtitling / translations?) Some questions in the quizzes are very difficult to guess, especially when the questions are too vague. Other questions are simply grammatically wrong. There is also no substantial mentoring of any kind. If I were you, reading this, don't pay money for this course, at best, audit it for free and move on.

By Noor H

Nov 26, 2019

This course has designed well. Need to provide presentation files in separate download file for better clarity. Also need practical works which was not there.

By Razvan C

Sep 19, 2020

Low audio quality and some typos here and there, including in a test.

By George E R

Nov 8, 2019

hard to understand given the heavy accents of some instructors; tests do not reflect subject matter.

By Robert W

Aug 7, 2020

The first week of this course is comprised of videos from the first course in the Cyber Security Analyst certification. The videos are of poor visual and audio quality. I found the instructors very hard to understand due to their accents. The quizzes often do not reflect the subject matter. More than once, I had to select a wrong answer to pass a quiz. To sum it up, this course is sloppy and since it is part of a larger program, it would behoove IBM to rearrange this material to fit into the previous course and following courses and then delete this course entirely.

By Khan S H

May 27, 2020

Most of the content of the first two weeks is repetition from previous course. Third week's content actually too trivial for someone interested in cybersecurity and IT technology. So, in a nutshell, this course was not productive at all and could be better. Sound quality is a little better from the previous course though.

By BOLLA G K R

Jul 14, 2020

If any one want to strong basics in cybersecurity please do all the IBM cyber security courses you will be perfect with a strong basics.what a good courses with very important stuff.

By Prathmesh B B

Dec 18, 2019

Test are bullshit

By MOSHREKUL I

Jun 24, 2020

Learning materials are very poor and not up-to-date. Also the presentation of instructor is very poor quality.

By Kavya A

Aug 3, 2020

the concept of the course is very good but the audio quality of the instructor is very poor

By AKSHAY R M

Apr 28, 2020

AUDIO IS BAD

PRESENTATION SLIDES ARE BLURRED

(EX: LINUX DIRECTORY SLIDE IS NOT AT ALL VISIBLE)

By Modestas G

Apr 25, 2020

Very solid course. Quick overview about almost everything you need to know at the beginning. A lot of useful links with additional material to study. Thanks a lot for sharing the knowledge, indeed!

By MFvanDeelen

Nov 17, 2019

Going into more details on Roles and Processes. But also briefly touches on the various operating systems, short-cuts and a nice week on Virtualization; that was nice!

By Diego F

May 12, 2020

Low quality audios

Disappointing content, very low level subjects

By DHRUV P

Apr 9, 2020

I would like to rate this course a 4.5 star. The details explained in the videos is amazingly clear and easy to understand. I appreciate the efforts put by the people making this course. However, I feel that a detailed session on OWASP would have made it worthy of a 5 star rating because that is something very important for Cybersecurity which I found missing in this course.

By Jennifer E A

Jun 9, 2020

I LOVE these courses by Coursera! Totally worth my time and patience! The modules are not that difficult. And with some clever material searching, I have had little issues passing the courses. The information seems fresh yet a small percentage of links did not work. Other than that I appreciate Coursera & IBM teaming up to offer courses like this!

Thank you!

By TEJAS C

May 11, 2020

Knowledge delivery is exceptional. Content is to the point and the tests really pinpoint the attention level of the volunteer taking the course.Thank you for designing such a knowledgeable course

By Wolfgang G

Sep 20, 2020

Audio and video quality are terrible. It sounds like the lecturers dialled in via landline, and whenever the slides contain non-trivial information, they are unreadable due to coarse resolution.

The course content over the four weeks seems to be completely randomly matched. You learn a lot of vocabulary and memorise definitions, but you don't get to see a single real life example of any of these. The tests during the lectures merely check that you paid attention to the videos closely enough so that you could pick up a particular sentence or definition that is asked for.

This course will not teach you anything you could apply to real problems.

Shame on you, IBM!

By Japjyot G

May 6, 2020

my name is being printed wrong on the certificate its an error form the coursera verification side I've been complaining about it from pass week but no reply.

What a shame if I cant even share my certificate even after completing it by giiving my 200% in my leaarnings.

please look after it otherwise i have no complains the course was good

By ABHIJEET K

Jun 6, 2020

Awesome but was expecting more technical details in operating system part of the course.

By MOHIT K S

May 20, 2020

voice not clear

By Matthew J

Oct 28, 2020

The video and audio quality are very low, some links are broken and some resources are out of date. The one bright spot was the macOS portion, the video and audio were excellent and it was clearly created in the last year, IBM should redo the course at the same level as the macOS portion.

By Jordi C T

May 1, 2020

He visto el cuso demasiado básico teniendo en cuenta que venía del de previo. Hay material que se repite.

By philippe t

Jan 26, 2020

Quite redundant to the first lesson. Not to much to learn here. Too basic.

By Aditi V

Aug 24, 2020

No badge yet allocated. Please see to it soon!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder