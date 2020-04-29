MG
Apr 24, 2020
Very solid course. Quick overview about almost everything you need to know at the beginning. A lot of useful links with additional material to study. Thanks a lot for sharing the knowledge, indeed!
TC
May 10, 2020
Knowledge delivery is exceptional. Content is to the point and the tests really pinpoint the attention level of the volunteer taking the course.Thank you for designing such a knowledgeable course
By James A•
Apr 29, 2020
Very little actual knowledge, first half of this course is basically a repetition of the Introduction into Cybersecurity course. The quality of a good amount of the slides is so poor, that they cannot be decrypted even in the best video quality option. Also the sound quality is sometimes so bad, that you have to read the text under the video, which in itself is also sometimes very far from what was actually said in the video (automatic subtitling / translations?) Some questions in the quizzes are very difficult to guess, especially when the questions are too vague. Other questions are simply grammatically wrong. There is also no substantial mentoring of any kind. If I were you, reading this, don't pay money for this course, at best, audit it for free and move on.
By Noor H•
Nov 26, 2019
This course has designed well. Need to provide presentation files in separate download file for better clarity. Also need practical works which was not there.
By Razvan C•
Sep 19, 2020
Low audio quality and some typos here and there, including in a test.
By George E R•
Nov 8, 2019
hard to understand given the heavy accents of some instructors; tests do not reflect subject matter.
By Robert W•
Aug 7, 2020
The first week of this course is comprised of videos from the first course in the Cyber Security Analyst certification. The videos are of poor visual and audio quality. I found the instructors very hard to understand due to their accents. The quizzes often do not reflect the subject matter. More than once, I had to select a wrong answer to pass a quiz. To sum it up, this course is sloppy and since it is part of a larger program, it would behoove IBM to rearrange this material to fit into the previous course and following courses and then delete this course entirely.
By Khan S H•
May 27, 2020
Most of the content of the first two weeks is repetition from previous course. Third week's content actually too trivial for someone interested in cybersecurity and IT technology. So, in a nutshell, this course was not productive at all and could be better. Sound quality is a little better from the previous course though.
By BOLLA G K R•
Jul 14, 2020
If any one want to strong basics in cybersecurity please do all the IBM cyber security courses you will be perfect with a strong basics.what a good courses with very important stuff.
By Prathmesh B B•
Dec 18, 2019
Test are bullshit
By MOSHREKUL I•
Jun 24, 2020
Learning materials are very poor and not up-to-date. Also the presentation of instructor is very poor quality.
By Kavya A•
Aug 3, 2020
the concept of the course is very good but the audio quality of the instructor is very poor
By AKSHAY R M•
Apr 28, 2020
AUDIO IS BAD
PRESENTATION SLIDES ARE BLURRED
(EX: LINUX DIRECTORY SLIDE IS NOT AT ALL VISIBLE)
By Modestas G•
Apr 25, 2020
By MFvanDeelen•
Nov 17, 2019
Going into more details on Roles and Processes. But also briefly touches on the various operating systems, short-cuts and a nice week on Virtualization; that was nice!
By Diego F•
May 12, 2020
Low quality audios
Disappointing content, very low level subjects
By DHRUV P•
Apr 9, 2020
I would like to rate this course a 4.5 star. The details explained in the videos is amazingly clear and easy to understand. I appreciate the efforts put by the people making this course. However, I feel that a detailed session on OWASP would have made it worthy of a 5 star rating because that is something very important for Cybersecurity which I found missing in this course.
By Jennifer E A•
Jun 9, 2020
I LOVE these courses by Coursera! Totally worth my time and patience! The modules are not that difficult. And with some clever material searching, I have had little issues passing the courses. The information seems fresh yet a small percentage of links did not work. Other than that I appreciate Coursera & IBM teaming up to offer courses like this!
Thank you!
By TEJAS C•
May 11, 2020
By Wolfgang G•
Sep 20, 2020
Audio and video quality are terrible. It sounds like the lecturers dialled in via landline, and whenever the slides contain non-trivial information, they are unreadable due to coarse resolution.
The course content over the four weeks seems to be completely randomly matched. You learn a lot of vocabulary and memorise definitions, but you don't get to see a single real life example of any of these. The tests during the lectures merely check that you paid attention to the videos closely enough so that you could pick up a particular sentence or definition that is asked for.
This course will not teach you anything you could apply to real problems.
Shame on you, IBM!
By Japjyot G•
May 6, 2020
my name is being printed wrong on the certificate its an error form the coursera verification side I've been complaining about it from pass week but no reply.
What a shame if I cant even share my certificate even after completing it by giiving my 200% in my leaarnings.
please look after it otherwise i have no complains the course was good
By ABHIJEET K•
Jun 6, 2020
Awesome but was expecting more technical details in operating system part of the course.
By MOHIT K S•
May 20, 2020
voice not clear
By Matthew J•
Oct 28, 2020
The video and audio quality are very low, some links are broken and some resources are out of date. The one bright spot was the macOS portion, the video and audio were excellent and it was clearly created in the last year, IBM should redo the course at the same level as the macOS portion.
By Jordi C T•
May 1, 2020
He visto el cuso demasiado básico teniendo en cuenta que venía del de previo. Hay material que se repite.
By philippe t•
Jan 26, 2020
Quite redundant to the first lesson. Not to much to learn here. Too basic.
By Aditi V•
Aug 24, 2020
No badge yet allocated. Please see to it soon!