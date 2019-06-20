MF
Jul 30, 2021
Overall good but in health sections more diseases should be discussed with their treatment. Feed management should be simplified like how much forage, grain, feed needed for per 100 kg of weight etc.
AC
Nov 14, 2020
The course gave a clear and detailed view of all the compartments of the dairy industry with specific number and studies that give a clear message of the development and the cycle of the industry,
By Cynthia T•
Jun 20, 2019
I've been working on dairy farms over forty years. There's always something to learn. Love this course. Great informational videos and reading.
By Thevakugan N•
Aug 25, 2019
I am extremely grateful for this course and the hardworking people behind it. The amount of detailed information and research that has been included is great and I appreciate it very much.
By Ed H•
Jan 31, 2020
Proporciona buenas bases para comprender el manejo del ganado lechero, asi como criterios y puntos vista para administrar la granja lechera, su economía y la comercialización de los productos lácteos en generl
Gracias a las interesantes participaciones de los instructores de este curso, ahora tengo una visión mas amplia y una mayor confianza en el manejo de una granja lechera.
By Mahmoud A•
Jul 26, 2020
The course is very informative and covering diverse aspects of dairy production and management, moreover it provides a lot of medical knowledge which necessary for keeping the cow healthy and efficiently productive. Nutrition also is covered in a detailed and illustrated way.
By Wolf•
Oct 4, 2019
This was actually incredibly interesting. As someone who has been a farm milker for 5 years now I thought this was only going to revise my current knowledge but nope it gave me so much more then I knew. I love it! Great videos and really interesting content. Thank you!
By Noreen H•
Jul 24, 2017
This is an excellent course that provides a great overview of dairy production and management. I took the course to expand my knowledge of the dairy industry. I came away with a deep appreciation for dairy farming and the
By Badri P N•
May 4, 2020
Dear Professors and Coursera team,
I really loved going through this course as part of my personal interest to know in detail about cows. My wish is to rear a cow and calf as a pet animal in my home and I am confident that I can very well procure a cow now with the help of knowledge that you all professors imparted to me about the cows, calfs, heifers, its feed, management, impact to environment and many more in this course.
My heartfelt thanks to Coursera and its team, all professors for their great efforts!
Best regards, Badri
By Aarons C•
Jul 25, 2017
This is an excellent course. I was thinking I knew the art and science of a dairy until I went through this course. I am now confident that I can run a dairy farm very successfully. I would like to share detailed feedback to the instructors in a separate email.
By Munawar A•
May 13, 2019
This course was very much fruitful for me and i am happy that I got a chance to learn from dairy experts. I wish coursera arrange these types of courses more and more and really thankful to coursera from core of my heart.
By Antoine C•
Nov 15, 2020
By LAXMI N S•
Aug 26, 2021
Excellent course explaining the practical aspects of dairy management. More emphasis could be given on animal health management and dairy economic measures to calculate profitability. tototo
By Nicola C•
Nov 24, 2019
I've loved this course since the first lecture. All the arguments are treated very well and the information provided are essential! Thank you Penn State University for this great course!
By Shahzaib•
Dec 20, 2019
it was an amazing course which help me to understand the dairy production and management and also help me to improve my knowledge regarding dairy management as well as skills.
Thank you.
By Srishti M•
Jul 29, 2020
It was really informative course and I learnt a lot about dairy management which I wasn't aware of. Really vast information and highly recommend for pursuing if needed.
By Amit G•
Jun 21, 2018
Thank you for this great course, however, I was disappointed to learn that during the entire course, particularly the heat detection segment, the use of pedometers and other technology to assist with heat detection was not mentioned. also that there are computerized management systems that make the life of the farmer much easier. I know that the dairy farm at Penn State uses Afimilk systems to collect data and to manage the data in order to take care of heat detection and manage herd health. Thank you
By Munafahemad K S•
Aug 12, 2020
Very useful for the dairy managers. This course had added tremendous value to my knowledge base although I am not a qualified Dairy professional. As a pioneer MOOC on dairy management, this course is setting very high standards of distant education. The course material is thorough, relevant and rich which proves that the team members are highly educated and experienced. They all are experts in their respective fields. Thanks for putting such efforts behind it. I will look forward to one such course on Dairy Manufacturing if made available.
By THEOFANIS D•
Dec 27, 2020
An exceptional course guided by professors -"workers" who plentifully contribute to global bibliography. Update of knowledge on the topic, Organization, Prioritization, Intervention needed by various professionists engaged to cow dairying at the first stages and very good index of bibliography might be used at the ongoing stages of the occupations related to dairy farming. Besides that, the presence of Dr Van Saun in the course is a "MUST" to take it.
By Collen M•
Jul 24, 2020
This is the best course ever,I knew nothing about dairy farm and I was overlooking it,but after this course I really know a lot about Dairy farm and management as well,I wish a lot of courses like this were offered here in South Africa that cover Dairy Farming to such lengths. This will help me one day when time goes by when I get my own farm and assist the community from what I learnt from the course. Thanks to Coursera and Penn State for the course.
By Kehan Y•
Jun 14, 2020
This is a very good course for the people interested in dairy farming or for those who want to start a career in dairy farming. Though I am only taking this course for personal interest, it gives me more ideas of commercial farming and might be helpful for me to raise animal welfare course. Thanks for the detailed scripts and hardworking people behind it. That really makes my life easier as the video takes a long-time loading.
By Aruneswar M•
Dec 26, 2020
This course gave me the clear idea on Dairy Production & Management. The course is having excellent content & the great faculties who explain the subject clearly. Agriculture Extension Workers, Dairy Farmers , Dairy Farm managers & all who wants to learn Dairy Farming can take this course confidently. After completed the course you will gain an expert knowledge Dairy Production & Management
By Diah T W•
Aug 2, 2020
I already have knowledge about the production and reproduction of dairy cattle. however, by attending this course my understanding of dairy production and management has improved, and this will contribute well to my career development. One more thing, taking this course during work from home, then I can improve my knowledge during the pandemic and I enjoy it
By brianviyof•
Sep 4, 2019
Exceptional and very informative. I feel like a professional now. I have learn a lot of skills which will enable me improve on my small dairy farm in Cameroon precisely in Buea - SWR (the only dairy farm in the region). Thanks a Lot PENN State University for this ground breaking course. Please, we need a course on mushroom cultivation and spawn production.
By Sufol B•
Jul 1, 2021
I am really pleased to attend this course. in this course module, I have learned about various sections of dairy production. This knowledge will help me further implementation on the production sector in my veterinary carrier. Thank you so much to all course instructors for designing this beautiful course. Also thanks to Pennsylvania State University!
By Akuha N L•
Nov 14, 2016
This is a comprehensive and holistic approach to dairy cattle production and management. The detailed course materials has equipped me with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in modern day dairy cattle production. Thank you Penn State University, Thank you distinguished Professors for been my instructors through out this Dairy MOOC.
By BENMAHCENE T D E h•
Oct 12, 2019
It 'is my first amazing Mooc that i' learn from them a good knowledge in Dairy production and management .I hope to work with what i learn nearly . thank you to penn state université and for all the teacher staff in the mooc . Thank you so much for coursera that he give me this opportunities to learn from all the world . TAHA