Defining Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Organizations is the first course of a four-course series. This course introduces the core definitions of diversity, equity, and inclusion and reasons why these efforts can often fail. We will also explore the elements for making the case for diversity and the concept of DE&I maturation where learners can assess their organization’s activities to determine where it may place on the DE&I continuum. By the end of this course, you will be able to: 1. Provide a common understanding of the terms diversity, equity and inclusion and how can it be effectively implemented into an organization. 2. Understand how our changing demography will impact your organization, discover various arguments used to make the case for diversity and connect them to your organization's success. 3. Recognize the various levels of diversity in the DE&I continuum and where your organization may be. 4. Identify the common struggles with implementing DE&I initiatives and how to avoid the many ways diversity efforts fail....

By Diane D

May 19, 2022

Awesome instructor and very important information to understand DE&I in the workplace . Great questions and feedback from Dr. Richard Anthony Baker as well as class participation.

By Debbie B

May 23, 2022

Instructor was excellent! The presentation of material was very well done.

By Rodan G

May 18, 2022

Terrific instructor - amazing energy and expertise.

