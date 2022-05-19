DD
May 18, 2022
Awesome instructor and very important information to understand DE&I in the workplace . Great questions and feedback from Dr. Richard Anthony Baker as well as class participation.
DB
May 22, 2022
Instructor was excellent! The presentation of material was very well done.
By Diane D•
May 19, 2022
By Debbie B•
May 23, 2022
By Rodan G•
May 18, 2022
Terrific instructor - amazing energy and expertise.