In this online course we’ll implement (in Python) together efficient programs for a problem needed by delivery companies all over the world millions times per day — the travelling salesman problem. The goal in this problem is to visit all the given places as quickly as possible. How to find an optimal solution to this problem quickly? We still don’t have provably efficient algorithms for this difficult computational problem and this is the essence of the P versus NP problem, the most important open question in Computer Science. Still, we’ll implement several solutions for real world instances of the travelling salesman problem. While designing these solutions, we will rely heavily on the material learned in the courses of the specialization: proof techniques, combinatorics, probability, graph theory. We’ll see several examples of using discrete mathematics ideas to get more and more efficient solutions. Do you have technical problems? Write to us: coursera@hse.ru...

By Aren T

Nov 19, 2019

A fun conclusion to the specialization that brings all of the mathematics of combinatorics and graph theory together to show how it can be applied to some real world problems.

By Albina G

Jun 28, 2020

Well structured introductory course into transportation problems. The code in examples is well written and clean. It was a pleasure to study this course.

By Ishan B

Jan 8, 2020

please make courses on how to code in different libraries, its highly necessary, because most of my friends wont even get the certificate even if they know how to solve problems just because they cant code

all in all 5 stars because im really exhausted

By Arnab M

May 4, 2020

A great course of course.. provides a perfect introduction to the problem and methods of solving the infamous Travelling Salesman Problem!! Go ahead with this course but you are required to have a good working knowledge of Python

By David v R

Feb 18, 2019

Interesting little course on a fascinating problem. The material doesn't start off too hard but gets more difficult in the dynamic programming and 2-approximation algorithm sections. This course is a good introduction to the TSP.

By Ashish S

Jul 25, 2018

This final course in 5 course specialization is relatively easy one, although the last problem takes little bit time to solve. Provides good introduction to difficult to learn Delivery problem.

By Christopher W

Jun 4, 2020

I liked it! Interesting material and challenging assignments! I am going to miss these professors a lot. Thanks for everything you geniuses from HSE!

By Deleted A

Jun 26, 2020

My personal favourite of the 5 courses in this specialisation due to the programming problems. Was a semi-relaxing way to end the specialisation.

By Pedro H

Jul 7, 2018

Great way to end a really detailed and engaging specialization that introduces anyone with a minimum background in Python to Algorithms.

By Ehsan S

Jun 19, 2018

perfect course! very easy and interesting to follow. Pseudo-Algorithms were very useful and helped a lot to understand the concepts.

By Satish K

Dec 31, 2019

Very good course. If you are really good in python then go ahead with this course. Challenging questions to solve.

By Steven W

Dec 22, 2017

This is a nice way to end the course and, seaways nicely into studying algorithms in general.

By Danielle C G

May 21, 2019

This course is to the point and challenges you with practical application.

By Afnan A

Aug 15, 2020

Thank you for such a wonderful specialization course!

By Matias R P d S

May 27, 2020

Very useful to acquire extra knowledge in the area.

By Manikant R

Jun 12, 2020

Very practical course a lot of things to learn.

By Aviral K

Oct 27, 2018

Really liked the course; the python code in challenges is so well commented that it helped me learn a lot of math and code. Really appreciate the challenges and visual explanation he does by drawing graphs; specially in branch and bound. Could have made video instruction a little more friendly to people with low intuitive mathematical knowledge. Left a lot of gaps to be filled by self learning efforts through Google etc; as each video had a line or two that weren't explained up to the mark. I do take a lot of online courses on Udemy and I do love learning by myself and facing challenges; however I also really like when course instructors provide me clear and rock solid fundamental knowledge.

By Luis M V F

Jan 14, 2020

This is a very nice course. I feel that a further explanation in the coding problems would be useful since sometimes you are not sure what one should return from the function.

By Ethan H

Feb 23, 2021

Best course I've taken on Coursera. To be honest, I'm not sure it qualifies as a "capstone project"; it was more like a normal course with multiple, smaller programming challenges. Alex's teaching style shone in this practical problem-centered curriculum, and as a result, I was much more engaged than in the theory-heavy courses like Number Theory. I especially enjoyed the module on dynamic programming; it's good to see some more advanced content, even if it's optional. Please make future courses similar to this one!

By Juliano P

Jan 2, 2021

This one can be completed much faster than the others. It is only 3 weeks. It took me about 6 hours to go through everything. The lessons are well explained and the exercises very helpful.

You should have some understanding of Python (from the previous modules) and graph theory (module 3). This was a fun way to end the specialization!

By Ayrton C A d A

Nov 26, 2020

Very good course, I learned concepts about TSP - Traveling Salesman Problem, Branch and Bound, Dynamic Programming, MST - Minimum Spanning Tree and 2-Approximation.

By LANKA S R A

Oct 31, 2020

VERY GOOD COURSE IT IS SO BENTIFITIAL TO THE PEOLPLE WHO ARE INTERTESTED TO DEVELOP THE MATHEMATICAL SKILLS

By Nguyen D L

Mar 22, 2021

This series is great. I am confident to tutor my son in CS now.

Thanks UCSD and HSE

By Divyang S

Sep 20, 2020

Amazing course with lots of intuitive examples and puzzles

By 叶罗鑫

Feb 25, 2021

the programming test is fun and pratical

