AS
Apr 17, 2020
This course if good for beginners to get understanding of forecasting techniques. Also provides better understanding of Regression analysis and various modelling methods to Supply chain personals,
KR
Oct 26, 2020
Concepts are very well explained by Dr. Yao Zhao. I really impressed by the way he kept the course materials simple , yet driving the crux of the subject to reach the learners
By Jyoti P G•
May 1, 2020
The content was good and it was great learning experience. although i was in Demand forecasting role for last 10 years but never thought of applying analytics of demand planning before configuring the demand planning and forecasting ERP tool for the client.
By M M N A A•
Apr 14, 2020
The course was very helpful to learn demand planning and forecasting. The lectures and the instructor were very clear and precise. Though addition of more rigorous demand planning models would be very helpful for the professionals.
By SREERAG R S•
Jun 17, 2020
Thanks to Coursera and Professor Yao Zhao for providing the simplest and best way to get a hands-on experience of demand analytics
By Gajanan G•
Jul 6, 2020
Effective Use of MS Excel in demand analytics. Inclusion of more forecasting techniques can strengthen the course.
By Rodrigo d A A•
May 12, 2022
Excellent course. Didactic classes and content are very well planned and executed, using time series/regression for planning and demand forecasting. The examples run in Excel (data analysis/forecasting tool), but I implemented it in Python as well (at my own risk). I highly recommend it!! My sincere thanks to Coursera, Rutgers University, and Professor Yao Zhao.
By Terry A•
Mar 20, 2021
This is a very good course for beginners and for those who are looking to refresh their knowledge. If you are considering a career in demand planning, this will give you a very good insight as to some of the tasks required.
By Trần T T N•
May 24, 2021
This course is particularly helpful and practical in terms of demand planning. The course shows technical steps by using Excel so precisely, I can apply right into my study. Thank you for organizing such a detailed course!
By René S•
Feb 22, 2021
You need some statistical background or learn it on the job. But in general it is well prepared and easy to learn from this teacher. great job. Thank you very much
By Aditya K•
Apr 29, 2020
Fantastic course on demand analytics.... topics are covered from basics, concepts have been taught in structured manner along with practical use cases and hands on
By Connor W•
Apr 16, 2021
Used this method practically line by line in my job at a large tech company to project internal request growth. Incredible real world application
By Lin F•
May 11, 2020
Very well designed class. With one project progressively explained, the instructor teaches you 1. the concepts. 2. the standard. 3. the process.
By Helga K•
Mar 29, 2021
this course is good and more help me to know about demand analytics, how to evaluate the forecast and implemented in a correct way
By Subramani Y•
May 27, 2021
The Course content is Crisp. It gives you a basic idea to develop a forecast model for supply chain and its demand
By SUSHANT A B•
May 17, 2021
I like overall course content, regression simplification by instructor,
Thank you for teaching me demand analytics.
By José D L•
Aug 24, 2020
You learn to create mathematical models and be more assertive in your demand, really good course.
By KONE K•
Sep 3, 2020
Thank you so much for sharing your acknowledge in my course.
By Rajdeep K B•
Aug 5, 2021
The course helped me to understand demand analytics.
By Pasan L R•
May 27, 2020
Very helpful course for beginners
By Maria I D P•
Apr 10, 2021
Me encanto las explicaciones
By Ojo A•
Dec 28, 2021
excellent program
By Rabindra K•
May 11, 2020
excellent insight
By Bruno T A•
Jul 3, 2021
me gusta
By Mr. A L (•
Apr 19, 2021
So good