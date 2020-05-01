Chevron Left
Back to Demand Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Demand Analytics by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.6
stars
213 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Demand Analytics - one of the most sought-after skills in supply chain management and marketing! Through the real-life story and data of a leading cookware manufacturer in North America, you will learn the data analytics skills for demand planning and forecasting. Upon the completion of this course, you will be able to 1. Improve the forecasting accuracy by building and validating demand prediction models. 2. Better stimulate and influence demand by identifying the drivers (e.g., time, seasonality, price, and other environmental factors) for demand and quantifying their impact. AK is a leading cookware manufacturer in North America. Its newly launched top-line product was gaining momentum in the marketplace. However, a price adjustment at the peak season stimulated a significant demand surge which took AK completely by surprise and resulted in huge backorders. AK faced the risk of losing the market momentum due to the upset customers and the high cost associated with over-time production and expedited shipping. Accurate demand forecast is essential for increasing revenue and reducing cost. Identifying the drivers for demand and assessing their impact on demand can help companies better influence and stimulate demand. I hope you enjoy the course!...

Top reviews

AS

Apr 17, 2020

This course if good for beginners to get understanding of forecasting techniques. Also provides better understanding of Regression analysis and various modelling methods to Supply chain personals,

KR

Oct 26, 2020

Concepts are very well explained by Dr. Yao Zhao. I really impressed by the way he kept the course materials simple , yet driving the crux of the subject to reach the learners

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 40 Reviews for Demand Analytics

By Jyoti P G

May 1, 2020

The content was good and it was great learning experience. although i was in Demand forecasting role for last 10 years but never thought of applying analytics of demand planning before configuring the demand planning and forecasting ERP tool for the client.

By M M N A A

Apr 14, 2020

The course was very helpful to learn demand planning and forecasting. The lectures and the instructor were very clear and precise. Though addition of more rigorous demand planning models would be very helpful for the professionals.

By SREERAG R S

Jun 17, 2020

Thanks to Coursera and Professor Yao Zhao for providing the simplest and best way to get a hands-on experience of demand analytics

By Gajanan G

Jul 6, 2020

Effective Use of MS Excel in demand analytics. Inclusion of more forecasting techniques can strengthen the course.

By Rodrigo d A A

May 12, 2022

Excellent course. Didactic classes and content are very well planned and executed, using time series/regression for planning and demand forecasting. The examples run in Excel (data analysis/forecasting tool), but I implemented it in Python as well (at my own risk). I highly recommend it!! My sincere thanks to Coursera, Rutgers University, and Professor Yao Zhao.

By Terry A

Mar 20, 2021

This is a very good course for beginners and for those who are looking to refresh their knowledge. If you are considering a career in demand planning, this will give you a very good insight as to some of the tasks required.

By Trần T T N

May 24, 2021

This course is particularly helpful and practical in terms of demand planning. The course shows technical steps by using Excel so precisely, I can apply right into my study. Thank you for organizing such a detailed course!

By ANSHU S

Apr 17, 2020

This course if good for beginners to get understanding of forecasting techniques. Also provides better understanding of Regression analysis and various modelling methods to Supply chain personals,

By Kasiviswanathan R

Oct 27, 2020

Concepts are very well explained by Dr. Yao Zhao. I really impressed by the way he kept the course materials simple , yet driving the crux of the subject to reach the learners

By René S

Feb 22, 2021

You need some statistical background or learn it on the job. But in general it is well prepared and easy to learn from this teacher. great job. Thank you very much

By Aditya K

Apr 29, 2020

Fantastic course on demand analytics.... topics are covered from basics, concepts have been taught in structured manner along with practical use cases and hands on

By Connor W

Apr 16, 2021

Used this method practically line by line in my job at a large tech company to project internal request growth. Incredible real world application

By Lin F

May 11, 2020

Very well designed class. With one project progressively explained, the instructor teaches you 1. the concepts. 2. the standard. 3. the process.

By Helga K

Mar 29, 2021

this course is good and more help me to know about demand analytics, how to evaluate the forecast and implemented in a correct way

By Subramani Y

May 27, 2021

The Course content is Crisp. It gives you a basic idea to develop a forecast model for supply chain and its demand

By SUSHANT A B

May 17, 2021

I like overall course content, regression simplification by instructor,

Thank you for teaching me demand analytics.

By José D L

Aug 24, 2020

You learn to create mathematical models and be more assertive in your demand, really good course.

By KONE K

Sep 3, 2020

Thank you so much for sharing your acknowledge in my course.

By Rajdeep K B

Aug 5, 2021

The course helped me to understand demand analytics.

By Pasan L R

May 27, 2020

Very helpful course for beginners

By Maria I D P

Apr 10, 2021

Me encanto las explicaciones

By Ojo A

Dec 28, 2021

excellent program

By Rabindra K

May 11, 2020

excellent insight

By Bruno T A

Jul 3, 2021

me gusta

By Mr. A L (

Apr 19, 2021

So good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder