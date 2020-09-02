About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use data analytics to predict demand with trend (as in new product introduction), seasonality, price elasticity and other environmental factors.

  • Identify the key drivers for demand and quantify their impact.

  • Build, validate and improve forecasting models with both continuous and categorical variables.

Skills you will gain

  • Model Selection Validation Improvement
  • Regression Analysis
  • Demand Planning and Forecasting
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Marketing Analytics
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome!

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Predicting Trend

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Predicting the Impact of Price and Other Environmental Factors

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Predicting Seasonality

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

