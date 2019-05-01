Chevron Left
Back to Design your own trading strategy – Culminating Project

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design your own trading strategy – Culminating Project by Indian School of Business

4.5
stars
97 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

In the culminating project, you will develop new trading strategies, evaluate them using the tools learned in the course, integrate them with the existing portfolio and also develop a plan to start a hedge fund....

Top reviews

YJ

Jun 28, 2020

So, i took the whole specialization course and found it really interesting with proper technical and practical knowledge. Mr Prasanna Tantri is hands down one of the best instructor i have come across

SK

Mar 26, 2021

Good foundational course in the world of trading and finance in general.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Design your own trading strategy – Culminating Project

By Hristo B

May 1, 2019

Keep in mind that you might not get your project reviewed quickly. I had to wait about a month.

By Felix L

Dec 22, 2017

This is the first course where it took more than a month to mark my completed final assignment. No mentors!!

By Jered K

Apr 2, 2020

Does not teach you how to do anything. Asking to do work that is untaught and hard to find is the reason this class is not worth it. I unenrolled and am spending my time elsewhere.

By Yashovardhan J

Jun 29, 2020

So, i took the whole specialization course and found it really interesting with proper technical and practical knowledge. Mr Prasanna Tantri is hands down one of the best instructor i have come across

By Saurabh

Mar 27, 2021

Good foundational course in the world of trading and finance in general.

By Kumar A

Jan 30, 2018

A must for finance guys.

By SUBZ A

Aug 9, 2020

best experience

By VANSHIKA S

Jul 29, 2020

Very Helpful

By Alberto A V

Nov 22, 2020

Loved the entire course. I learned a lot, but I have some difficulty with statistics. I think it would be explained a little more.

By John J

Nov 6, 2019

Good practical experience in the learning and assessment of a new trading strategy.

By Kaushal B

Apr 29, 2020

Good enough.

By Shriniwas S U

Jun 17, 2020

Good course

By Neelkanth S M

Jun 11, 2019

okay course

By Freckd C

Aug 4, 2020

A video like the other module would have been very useful.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder