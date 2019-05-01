YJ
Jun 28, 2020
So, i took the whole specialization course and found it really interesting with proper technical and practical knowledge. Mr Prasanna Tantri is hands down one of the best instructor i have come across
SK
Mar 26, 2021
Good foundational course in the world of trading and finance in general.
By Hristo B•
May 1, 2019
Keep in mind that you might not get your project reviewed quickly. I had to wait about a month.
By Felix L•
Dec 22, 2017
This is the first course where it took more than a month to mark my completed final assignment. No mentors!!
By Jered K•
Apr 2, 2020
Does not teach you how to do anything. Asking to do work that is untaught and hard to find is the reason this class is not worth it. I unenrolled and am spending my time elsewhere.
By Yashovardhan J•
Jun 29, 2020
So, i took the whole specialization course and found it really interesting with proper technical and practical knowledge. Mr Prasanna Tantri is hands down one of the best instructor i have come across
By Saurabh•
Mar 27, 2021
Good foundational course in the world of trading and finance in general.
By Kumar A•
Jan 30, 2018
A must for finance guys.
By SUBZ A•
Aug 9, 2020
best experience
By VANSHIKA S•
Jul 29, 2020
Very Helpful
By Alberto A V•
Nov 22, 2020
Loved the entire course. I learned a lot, but I have some difficulty with statistics. I think it would be explained a little more.
By John J•
Nov 6, 2019
Good practical experience in the learning and assessment of a new trading strategy.
By Kaushal B•
Apr 29, 2020
Good enough.
By Shriniwas S U•
Jun 17, 2020
Good course
By Neelkanth S M•
Jun 11, 2019
okay course
By Freckd C•
Aug 4, 2020
A video like the other module would have been very useful.