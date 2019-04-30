In the culminating project, you will develop new trading strategies, evaluate them using the tools learned in the course, integrate them with the existing portfolio and also develop a plan to start a hedge fund.
Indian School of Business
The Indian School of Business has successfully put India on the global map of management education by nurturing young leaders with an understanding of developing economies and the society at large. Through innovations in curricula and pedagogy to reflect the shifting business landscape, the ISB is committed to providing the best venue for management education to meet the growing need to develop young leaders who can manage global challenges.
Week 1 - Learner's Introduction
In this module, you will introduce yourself to the other learners. You can exchange ideas and learn from one another.
Week 2 - Strategy
In this module you will go through the paper based on
Week 3 - Data Collection
In this module you will gather the data required to design the strategy. You will pick a pair in the chosen sector and one more pair in the related sector to implement the strategy.
Week 4 - Strategy Rules
In this module you will formulate the rules required to trade the strategy and execute the strategy.
So, i took the whole specialization course and found it really interesting with proper technical and practical knowledge. Mr Prasanna Tantri is hands down one of the best instructor i have come across
Good foundational course in the world of trading and finance in general.
Good practical experience in the learning and assessment of a new trading strategy.
Keep in mind that you might not get your project reviewed quickly. I had to wait about a month.
This Specialization equips individual investors and money managers with the skills required to develop their own trading strategies and test them. When you complete the Specialization, you’ll be ready to apply eight ready-made trading strategies, based on rigorous academic research, that have been shown to be. You’ll also be able to design your own trading strategy, back test it, and measure its performance.
