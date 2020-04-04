This course covers two of the seven trading strategies that work in emerging markets. The seven include strategies based on momentum, momentum crashes, price reversal, persistence of earnings, quality of earnings, underlying business growth, behavioral biases and textual analysis of business reports about the company.
- Trading Strategy
- Post-Earnings-Announcement Drift (PEAD)
- F1 Score
- Trading
Indian School of Business
The Indian School of Business has successfully put India on the global map of management education by nurturing young leaders with an understanding of developing economies and the society at large. Through innovations in curricula and pedagogy to reflect the shifting business landscape, the ISB is committed to providing the best venue for management education to meet the growing need to develop young leaders who can manage global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 - Introduction to Trading Strategies and Benchmarks
After completing this module you will be able to understand what market efficiency means. You will be able to list different types of market efficiencies.
How to read an academic paper
After completing this module you will be able to read and understand an academic paper. You will know what are the important parts of a paper and how to build a trading strategy based on them.
Module 3 - Trading Strategy 1 - F Score
After completing this module you will understand the Piotroski F Score Strategy and the economic intuition behind it. You also be able to implement the trading strategy.
Module 4 - Trading Strategy 2 - PEAD
In this module you will learn a strategy based on Post earnings announcement drift and will be able to implement it.
This course is really amazing for the beginners and the way everything is explained is really cool..Thanx for this amazing course ISB
I loved how lively the class appeared because of the teaching style of professor Prasanna. it was quite an insightful module
Practical case sould have to taken based on past histroy for qorking knowledge on F Score. Further, Template could have been prepa
Instructor was extremely knowledgeable an conducted the whole lectures in a very understandable way while describing complex ideas in simplest of words.
About the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
This Specialization equips individual investors and money managers with the skills required to develop their own trading strategies and test them. When you complete the Specialization, you’ll be ready to apply eight ready-made trading strategies, based on rigorous academic research, that have been shown to be. You’ll also be able to design your own trading strategy, back test it, and measure its performance.
