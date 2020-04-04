About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Trading Strategy
  • Post-Earnings-Announcement Drift (PEAD)
  • F1 Score
  • Trading
Instructor

Offered by

Indian School of Business

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1 - Introduction to Trading Strategies and Benchmarks

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

How to read an academic paper

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3 - Trading Strategy 1 - F Score

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 - Trading Strategy 2 - PEAD

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization

Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets

Frequently Asked Questions

