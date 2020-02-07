About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Machine Learning for Trading Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Basic competency in Python, familiarity with the Scikit Learn, Statsmodels and Pandas library. 
  • Familiarity with statistics, financial markets, ML
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Design basic quantitative trading strategies

  • Use Keras and Tensorflow to build machine learning models

  • Build a pair trading strategy prediction model and back test it.

  • Build a momentum-based trading model and back test it.

Skills you will gain

  • Algorithmic Trading
  • Python Programming
  • Machine Learning
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Quantitative Trading and TensorFlow

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Introduction to TensorFlow

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Training neural networks with Tensorflow 2 and Keras

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Build a Momentum-based Trading System

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Build a Pair Trading Strategy Prediction Model

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min)

About the Machine Learning for Trading Specialization

Machine Learning for Trading

