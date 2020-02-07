This course provides the foundation for developing advanced trading strategies using machine learning techniques. In this course, you’ll review the key components that are common to every trading strategy, no matter how complex. You’ll be introduced to multiple trading strategies including quantitative trading, pairs trading, and momentum trading. By the end of the course, you will be able to design basic quantitative trading strategies, build machine learning models using Keras and TensorFlow, build a pair trading strategy prediction model and back test it, and build a momentum-based trading model and back test it.
This course is part of the Machine Learning for Trading Specialization
- Basic competency in Python, familiarity with the Scikit Learn, Statsmodels and Pandas library.
- Familiarity with statistics, financial markets, ML
Design basic quantitative trading strategies
Use Keras and Tensorflow to build machine learning models
Build a pair trading strategy prediction model and back test it.
Build a momentum-based trading model and back test it.
- Algorithmic Trading
- Python Programming
- Machine Learning
New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), is a global leader in training for financial services and related industries. Started by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, it now trains 250,000+ professionals in over 120 countries. NYIF courses cover everything from investment banking, asset pricing, insurance and market structure to financial modeling, treasury operations, and accounting. The institute has a faculty of industry leaders and offers a range of program delivery options, including self-study, online courses, and in-person classes. Its US customers include the SEC, the Treasury, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and most leading worldwide banks.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Introduction to Quantitative Trading and TensorFlow
In this module we discuss the key components that are common to every trading strategy, no matter how complex. This foundation will help guide you as you develop more advanced strategies using machine learning techniques.
Introduction to TensorFlow
Training neural networks with Tensorflow 2 and Keras
Build a Momentum-based Trading System
Momentum trading is a strategy in which traders buy or sell assets according to the strength of recent price trends. Price momentum is similar to momentum in physics, where mass multiplied by velocity determines the persistence with which an object will follow its current path (like a heavy train on a track). In financial markets, however, momentum is determined by other factors like trading volume and rate of price changes. Momentum traders bet that an asset price that is moving strongly in a given direction will continue to move in that direction until the trend loses strength or reverses. This module teaches you all about momentum trading.
Build a Pair Trading Strategy Prediction Model
In this module, we introduce pairs trading. We will discuss what pairs trading is, and how you can make money doing it. We will discuss what you need to know about the members to form a suitable pair.
Video lectures were good. Expected better material for lab
Very interesting course with integrated notebooks to learn concepts of how to apply machine learning to trading and finance
Great course for the trading, clear structure and easy to understand.
good explanation of concepts and application of concepts
About the Machine Learning for Trading Specialization
This 3-course Specialization from Google Cloud and New York Institute of Finance (NYIF) is for finance professionals, including but not limited to hedge fund traders, analysts, day traders, those involved in investment management or portfolio management, and anyone interested in gaining greater knowledge of how to construct effective trading strategies using Machine Learning (ML) and Python. Alternatively, this program can be for Machine Learning professionals who seek to apply their craft to quantitative trading strategies. By the end of the Specialization, you'll understand how to use the capabilities of Google Cloud to develop and deploy serverless, scalable, deep learning, and reinforcement learning models to create trading strategies that can update and train themselves. As a challenge, you're invited to apply the concepts of Reinforcement Learning to use cases in Trading. This program is intended for those who have an understanding of the foundations of Machine Learning at an intermediate level. To successfully complete the exercises within the program, you should have advanced competency in Python programming and familiarity with pertinent libraries for Machine Learning, such as Scikit-Learn, StatsModels, and Pandas; a solid background in ML and statistics (including regression, classification, and basic statistical concepts) and basic knowledge of financial markets (equities, bonds, derivatives, market structure, and hedging). Experience with SQL is recommended.
