Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Machine Learning for Trading Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarization with basic concepts in Machine Learning and Financial Markets; advanced competency in Python Programming.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the structure and techniques used in reinforcement learning (RL) strategies.

  • Understand the benefits of using RL vs. other learning methods.

  • Describe the steps required to develop and test an RL trading strategy.

  • Describe the methods used to optimize an RL trading strategy.

Skills you will gain

  • Reinforcement Learning Model Development
  • Reinforcement Learning Trading Algorithm Optimization
  • Reinforcement Learning Trading Strategy Development
  • Reinforcement Learning Trading Algo Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Course and Reinforcement Learning

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Neural Network Based Reinforcement Learning

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Portfolio Optimization

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min)

