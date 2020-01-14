About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Machine Learning for Trading Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarization with basic concepts in Machine Learning and Financial Markets; advanced competency in Python Programming.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the fundamentals of trading, including the concepts of trend, returns, stop-loss, and volatility.

  • Define quantitative trading and the main types of quantitative trading strategies.

  • Understand the basic steps in exchange arbitrage, statistical arbitrage, and index arbitrage.

  • Understand the application of machine learning to financial use cases.

Skills you will gain

  • Finance
  • Trading
  • Investment
  • Machine Learning applied to Finance
Google Cloud

New York Institute of Finance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Trading with Machine Learning on Google Cloud

4 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 131 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Supervised Learning with BigQuery ML

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Time Series and ARIMA Modeling

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Neural Networks and Deep Learning

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO TRADING, MACHINE LEARNING & GCP

About the Machine Learning for Trading Specialization

Machine Learning for Trading

