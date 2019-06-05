About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • option pricing and risk management
  • simple model for market dynamics
  • Q-learning using financial problems
  • optimal trading
  • Portfolio Optimization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

MDP and Reinforcement Learning

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

4 hours to complete

MDP model for option pricing: Dynamic Programming Approach

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

4 hours to complete

MDP model for option pricing - Reinforcement Learning approach

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

5 hours to complete

RL and INVERSE RL for Portfolio Stock Trading

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

