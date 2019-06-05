This course aims at introducing the fundamental concepts of Reinforcement Learning (RL), and develop use cases for applications of RL for option valuation, trading, and asset management.
- option pricing and risk management
- simple model for market dynamics
- Q-learning using financial problems
- optimal trading
- Portfolio Optimization
New York University
MDP and Reinforcement Learning
MDP model for option pricing: Dynamic Programming Approach
MDP model for option pricing - Reinforcement Learning approach
RL and INVERSE RL for Portfolio Stock Trading
Excellent course. The peer reviewed evaluation is very interisting and it is definitely worth the time to do it in detail but does not take two hours with luck a week.
Challenging course as a non-finance person, but learned a lot.
The main goal of this specialization is to provide the knowledge and practical skills necessary to develop a strong foundation on core paradigms and algorithms of machine learning (ML), with a particular focus on applications of ML to various practical problems in Finance.
