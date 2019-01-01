Igor Halperin was a Research Professor of Financial Machine Learning at NYU Tandon School of Engineering. His research focuses on using methods of Reinforcement Learning, Information Theory, neuroscience and physics for financial problems such as portfolio optimization, dynamic risk management, and inference of sequential decision-making processes of financial agents. Igor has an extensive industrial experience in statistical and financial modeling, in particular in the areas of option pricing, credit portfolio risk modeling, portfolio optimization, and operational risk modeling. Prior to joining NYU Tandon, Igor was an Executive Director of Quantitative Research at JPMorgan, and before that he worked as a quantitative researcher at Bloomberg LP. Igor has published numerous articles in finance and physics journals, and is a frequent speaker at financial conferences. He has also co-authored the book “Credit Risk Frontiers” published by Bloomberg LP. Igor has a Ph.D. in theoretical high energy physics from Tel Aviv University, and a M.Sc. in nuclear physics from St. Petersburg State Technical University. He advices a several fintech and data science start-ups and risk management firms.