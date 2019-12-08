In the last course of our specialization, Overview of Advanced Methods of Reinforcement Learning in Finance, we will take a deeper look into topics discussed in our third course, Reinforcement Learning in Finance.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Black-Scholes-Merton model, Physics and Reinforcement Learning
Reinforcement Learning for Optimal Trading and Market Modeling
Perception - Beyond Reinforcement Learning
Other Applications of Reinforcement Learning: P-2-P Lending, Cryptocurrency, etc.
About the Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning in Finance Specialization
The main goal of this specialization is to provide the knowledge and practical skills necessary to develop a strong foundation on core paradigms and algorithms of machine learning (ML), with a particular focus on applications of ML to various practical problems in Finance.
