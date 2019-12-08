About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning in Finance Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Course 4 of 4 in the
Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning in Finance Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Black-Scholes-Merton model, Physics and Reinforcement Learning

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 103 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Reinforcement Learning for Optimal Trading and Market Modeling

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Perception - Beyond Reinforcement Learning

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Other Applications of Reinforcement Learning: P-2-P Lending, Cryptocurrency, etc.

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 79 min)

