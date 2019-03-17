By Teemu P•
Mar 16, 2019
Assessments are once again out of touch with the materials that have been presented and do not reflect any practical uses you may need to work on in the industry. Skip this certificate until fixed.
By Wi K•
Mar 28, 2020
Contents of Week1 and Week4 are really useful, as the instructor recommended several academic papers on relevant topics. However the instructor failed to expand them, at least will be helpful to outline the basic ideas of each paper. The instructor only mentioned the authors' names and paper title. It's a pity.
However, week 2 and week 3 are totally useless in understanding finance and reinforcement learning. It's just a pile of formulas from physics, not interesting or pertinent to course topic at all. Moreover there is a strange signal term in the drift of stochastic process. I don't think anyone in industry is ever using this less-known dynamic to pricing or trading.
It's definitely better that Week2 and Week3 could be removed completely and be replaced by expansions of the academic papers that the instructor recommended.
By Matthieu B•
Sep 29, 2018
No real follow up by the team, and the assignments have nothing to do with the classes.
By Ehsan F•
Mar 16, 2020
Never have wasted my time on anything as useless as this one! If I wanted to go read the book to learn and take the exam I wouldn't need you. Just don't take this course Or any of the courses on this specialization.
By Ishrit T•
Dec 8, 2019
It was very difficult to get the peer-graded assignments graded.
By Niklas O•
Oct 15, 2018
Interesting deep dive into a RL application in Finance at forefront of research, however be prepared for challenging project assignments with limited support or guidance. Not for the fainthearted.
By Daria•
Dec 12, 2019
Great refreshment on Stochastic calculus and overall rewind of the specialization!
By Rodrigo A d S•
May 31, 2019
Excellent course!!!
By Luis A•
Sep 28, 2019
Great course.
By Abdelrahman T A•
Jan 26, 2020
Thanks
By Yi W•
May 15, 2022
When I got down to the course 4, I completely collapsed as it almost had nothing to do with "reinforcement learning". The lectures almost have nothing to do with the core of this specializaiton "reinforcement learning". The project has nothing to do with Reinforcement learning, it is to use MLE to estimate parameters of a model proposed in the paper of the instructor.
I am really pissed off by taking this specialization. I thought I would learn something, but it turened out a complete waste of my one-month time.
BTW, if you wanted to learn quantum mechanics, this is the course.