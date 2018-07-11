This course aims at providing an introductory and broad overview of the field of ML with the focus on applications on Finance. Supervised Machine Learning methods are used in the capstone project to predict bank closures. Simultaneously, while this course can be taken as a separate course, it serves as a preview of topics that are covered in more details in subsequent modules of the specialization Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning in Finance.
New York University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
Mathematical Foundations of Machine Learning
Introduction to Supervised Learning
Supervised Learning in Finance
Nicely designed course. Very helpful for better understanding of ML use cases in finance domain.
Great course! Relevant concepts are described in the videos and the bibliography is accurate to cover the rest.
Homework is not always consistent with what's covered in class. The recommended readings are very helpful.
This will be a 5 star course when all of the technical issues are resolved. More timely feedback from the staff is desirable as well.
The main goal of this specialization is to provide the knowledge and practical skills necessary to develop a strong foundation on core paradigms and algorithms of machine learning (ML), with a particular focus on applications of ML to various practical problems in Finance.
