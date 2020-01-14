BY
Dec 16, 2020
This the best online course I've ever joined, very practical, and could be able to implement in the real world with your own thoughts plus the hints from the course.
MM
Apr 30, 2020
This course was great!!! I think they skipped over a lot so it takes a lot of time to learn the details of the skills. But it definitely gives you the tools needed!
By Saulo D S R•
Jan 14, 2020
You will learn concepts of trading and machine learning. But you will not implement strategies to learn how to transpose concepts between trading and ML. You'll be given ready codes, that barely uses what is thought in courses. In fact, the grading exercise for week three doesn't use in a clear way the concepts presented, and to be solved you'll need a new concept presented at the notebook. Do not waste you money in it.
By Jiaheng Z•
Jan 17, 2020
Hardly learned anything from this course, many lectures are not informative, fulfilled with wordy guidance and coding labs are not actually telling about any insights, just show me the codes...
Worst and most time-wasting courses after taking 13 courses here.
By Loo T T•
Mar 26, 2020
The content is fine, but the lab does not demonstrate any of the concepts in the lectures. E.g. in pairs trading they talked about hierarchical clustering and PCA but both of these were not discussed at all in the lab.
First module talked about Tensorflow Estimator API, but does not show how they are applied in subsequent modules. They just don't flow together as a course at all. At some point, it seems to be videos taken from different places to form a course. This collaboration was not well planned at all. The course should also be accompanied with more detailed readings.
2 labs in pairs trading and momentum trading are taken directly from Auquan. They would be better off just reading directly from Auquan instead of paying for this course.
By Dewald O•
Feb 13, 2020
The course content for financial terms and explanation behind them and strategies are fine. When it comes to the grading tools these are FAR below par. Zero explanation on what the code means and zero implementation of the actual strategies discussed during the course content. The videos explaining the grading tools are also about 5 years old and have been recycled.
By Peixi Z•
Jan 18, 2020
The contents are not organized at all the lab work has occasional bugs that are clearly due to oversight. Most importantly, the labs are not very closely related to the lectures. I would not recommend doing this series.
By Esteban Z•
May 25, 2020
One could basically get a very high grade just copying, pasting and clicking SHIFT + ENTER
By John N•
Feb 3, 2020
Good introduction to trading concepts, but the quality of the labs is poor. Week 3 was the worst where the labs feel disconnected from the lessons.
By Rodney F•
Feb 2, 2020
A lot of great examples. Thanks for the introduction and access to all of the Auquan tutorials. This class's major feature is that it introduces to the wealth of information available and points the way to study more.
By Lina T•
Feb 9, 2020
Very interesting course with integrated notebooks to learn concepts of how to apply machine learning to trading and finance
By dick l•
Jan 19, 2020
really good course to capture most ideas in machine trading
By Samuel T•
Jan 17, 2020
Great crouse, with very focused material.
By ThemisZ•
Feb 4, 2020
The lectures and labs were very good, thanks to all the Google and NYI of Finance folks who worked on them
-1 star for not making ppt/pdf notes available (or did I miss the links???) , I think most of us want to learn AND then come back for refreshers/reference in future. Wouldnt want to go through all the video lectures all the time, its time wasting
By Nissims s•
Jan 27, 2020
I enjoyed the course. Well organized, Good topics.
I miss more projects, higher challenge in the projects. (more TODO)
There was no practice of Kalman filters.
links on the slides are not accessible :-(
By Marcos F•
Jan 20, 2020
Very informative. I does not go too much in details but you get a lot of insight about trading and using ML in trading strategies
By Colin E•
Feb 11, 2020
The material is immediately useful and highly practical for people already in financial services.
By Dennis T•
Jan 21, 2020
Lots of material in a very short time, especially on momentum trading.
By Kumar S•
Feb 8, 2020
Video lectures were good. Expected better material for lab
By Manfred R•
Mar 8, 2020
very informative!!!!
By DeWitt G•
May 18, 2020
Really appreciate the learning and knowledge around the strategies and theory. I do wish I could see these strategies performing in the market and see how they actually interface with trading APIs and trade in a live market.
By Hmei D•
May 31, 2020
It is an Excellent course with concise financial trading strategies and fit-for-purpose python programming. Really enjoyed it. Thank you Instructors for the professional teaching and guide. Would surely recommend.
By betty y•
Dec 17, 2020
By Mike M•
May 1, 2020
By Patrick L•
Feb 29, 2020
The course is inspiring. It gave me another perspective of learning trading not just for Machine Learning also for day to day trading algorithm.
By Yun Z L•
Apr 10, 2020
The theories are good and very insightful. However, the labs fall short by far. Instead of step by step instructions with hands-on TODOs, it's just a clone of auquan tutorials in github and tell you to "have a go"
By Esteban R F•
Feb 28, 2020
Very interesting insights and new tools learned to improve trading algos and make smarter quantitative strategies