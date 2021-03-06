This course will provide back test results for all the strategies in developed and emerging markets. The learner will also be taught scientific ways of back testing without succumbing to either look ahead (or) survival bias.
This course is part of the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Indian School of Business
The Indian School of Business has successfully put India on the global map of management education by nurturing young leaders with an understanding of developing economies and the society at large. Through innovations in curricula and pedagogy to reflect the shifting business landscape, the ISB is committed to providing the best venue for management education to meet the growing need to develop young leaders who can manage global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Strategy - Accruals
After completing this module you will be able to understand the basics of accrual, build a trading strategy based on accruals and test the strategy that you have built.
Strategy - Betting against Beta
After completing this module you will be able to understand the basics of beat, build a trading strategy based on beta and test the strategy that you have built.
Strategy - Momentum & Momentum Crashes
After completing this module you will be able to understand the basics of momentum, build a trading strategy based on momentum & momentum crashes, and test the strategies that you have built.
Strategy - G Score
After completing this module you will be able to understand the meaning of G Score, build a trading strategy based on G Score and test the strategy that you have built.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.06%
- 4 stars25.14%
- 3 stars4.39%
- 2 stars1.39%
- 1 star0.99%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED TRADING ALGORITHMS
Best Explained by Highly Qualified Trainer i learned a lot
Good Course that even beginners can start with ( With a bit of reference to last course. Instructors are clear in their teaching style.
The knowledge provided in this course is priceless
Congratulations on a great job done by Prof Prasanna and Sai Harsha! Explained it clearly for the novice learner. Thank you!
About the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
This Specialization equips individual investors and money managers with the skills required to develop their own trading strategies and test them. When you complete the Specialization, you’ll be ready to apply eight ready-made trading strategies, based on rigorous academic research, that have been shown to be. You’ll also be able to design your own trading strategy, back test it, and measure its performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.