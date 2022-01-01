- Trading Strategy
Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Design your own Trading Strategy. Develop and test an emerging market trading strategy
In the capstone project, the learners will be able to design a new trading strategy and evaluate it using the tools learned in the course. They will also be able to integrate it with the existing portfolio and also develop a plan to start a hedge fund.
No prior experience required.
Trading Basics
The purpose of this course is to equip you with the knowledge required to comprehend the financial statements of a company and understand the various transactions that take place in the stock market so that you can replicate the strategies discovered by the extant academic literature.
Trading Algorithms
This course covers two of the seven trading strategies that work in emerging markets. The seven include strategies based on momentum, momentum crashes, price reversal, persistence of earnings, quality of earnings, underlying business growth, behavioral biases and textual analysis of business reports about the company.
Advanced Trading Algorithms
This course will provide back test results for all the strategies in developed and emerging markets. The learner will also be taught scientific ways of back testing without succumbing to either look ahead (or) survival bias.
Creating a Portfolio
This course integrates all the learning from the first three courses and guides the learner about ways of building a portfolio of strategies and integrating the same into a hedge fund.
Indian School of Business
The Indian School of Business has successfully put India on the global map of management education by nurturing young leaders with an understanding of developing economies and the society at large. Through innovations in curricula and pedagogy to reflect the shifting business landscape, the ISB is committed to providing the best venue for management education to meet the growing need to develop young leaders who can manage global challenges.
