Professor Ramabhadran S Thirumalai, Assistant Professor, Finance at the ISB is currently working on issues related to pre-trade transparency in equity markets, arbitrage trading between individual stock futures and underlying stocks, retail and institutional investor trading frictions in equity markets, intraday stock return momentum and promoting share pledges in India. He teaches courses on Derivatives and Security Markets at the ISB. Education Ph D (Finance and Mathematics), Indiana University MS (Statistics), University of South Carolina BE(Honours) (Chemical Engineering), Birla Institute of Technology and Science